In June, the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority reported 181 foreclosures, the highest monthly total of 2015. Analysts thought it would be a one-time…
Foreclosure deeds rose in June in New Hampshire, but analysts say that was likely a one-time rise rather than the beginning of a trend.There were 181…
New Hampshire's Monthly Foreclosure Figures Hit Lowest Mark In Nine YearsNew Hampshire saw the lowest single-month number of foreclosure deeds in nearly a decade last month.The latest report from New Hampshire Housing shows 91…
New Hampshire saw a slight uptick in the number of residential foreclosures in March, but the market as a whole continues to stabilize. The latest figures…
HomeHelpNH, a state initiative to prevent foreclosures, says it’s helped about 750 households over the past two years. And state officials say there are…
In June, the state saw fewer than 150 foreclosure deeds filed--the first time that's happened since before the recession. That's according to a new report…
New Hampshire’s housing market continues to recover—but slowly. That’s according to new figures released by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority…
Only 161 homes fell into foreclosure in November, the lowest single monthly total since 2007.New data from the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority…
New New Hampshire housing numbers show 192 foreclosures in April. That’s half of what the state recorded at the same time last year. And it appears to be…
New data from NH Housing Finance Authority shows 263 New Hampshire homes fell into foreclosure in September. That’s a 13% decline from 2011 levels.The…