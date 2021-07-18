-
Courtney Marshall's Sunday Zumba class is standing-room only. Once a week, a group of all ages laugh, cheer, and dance together. This group brings style…
What if the gym were a joyful place?We love making this show. Help support local journalism by donating here: bit.ly/2LeT8ei.Courtney Marshall had a plan:…
On today's show: Jessamyn Stanley has documented her own yoga practice for the past several years for her three-hundred thousand Instagram followers.…
An elementary school in Nashua is reminding parents and students that playing "tag" violates the school's longtime "no contact" rule for recess…
Childhood obesity has become a public health crisis in America – and one of first lady Michelle Obama’s main causes. More than thirty percent of all…
First Lady Michelle Obama brought her "Let's Move!'' health and fitness initiative to New Hampshire on Friday.Mrs. Obama visited the Penacook Community…