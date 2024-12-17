© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH officials urge caution on ice following rain, warm spell

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:14 PM EST
Ice conditions at Concord's White Park are less than ideal following rains and warm weather this week.
Dan Barrick
/
NHPR
State officials are encouraging people to use extra caution before they head out on any frozen lakes and rivers. Rainfall this week, along with Tuesday’s unseasonably warm weather that saw temperatures into the 50s in some parts of New Hampshire, could weaken ice that was previously safe.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Captain Michael Eastman says it is best practice to always use a chisel or auger to test the ice in front of you.

“There should be a minimum of 6 inches of hard ice for individuals for foot travel, and then 8 to 10 inches for snow machines, OHRV use,” he says.

Eastman says the color and cloudiness of ice isn’t always a good gauge of its thickness.

“I've gotten into areas where I was really nervous because it was so dark, and kind of clear, and when I drilled a hole, there’s 10 inches of ice there,” he says. “It was just the way the ice had come together.”

If a pet falls through the ice, Eastman says their humans should call for help, rather than put themselves at risk by attempting a rescue. First responders wearing submersion suits may be able to rescue the animal.

The state has more safety tips here.

NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
