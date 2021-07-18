-
Democrats on the state’s Fiscal Committee rejected a portion of a Department of Justice funding request, saying they didn’t want additional state money…
Lawmakers have decided that, for the time being, New Hampshire will only be accepting a portion of a federal grant intended to help the state Medical…
New Hampshire lawmakers Friday declined to move forward with a workforce development program championed by Gov. Maggie Hassan. The initiative, which was…
Retired state workers under age 65 will have to pay 5 percent more in monthly premiums beginning in January, under changes approved by lawmakers Tuesday…
For the past few months a number of proposed charter schools in New Hampshire have been in a sort of limbo, unable to formally apply to the state because…