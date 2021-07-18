-
SIG Sauer, Already The Largest U.S. Firearms Exporter, Could Grow Bigger With Rule ChangeEarlier this year, Newington-based SIG Sauer announced the latest in a string of sizeable contracts: the Indian Army agreed to pay the gun maker a…
-
N.H. Firearms CEO Goes on Trial In Germany, With Talk of Plea DealThe CEO of Sig Sauer, one of the country’s largest gun makers with U.S. headquarters in New Hampshire, was in a German courtroom Tuesday for the start of…
-
CEO of N.H. Gun Maker Facing Five Years in German Prison for Alleged Arms DealHigh ranking members of the Colombian National Police found themselves in Exeter, N.H., in the spring of 2009. They were there to visit arms maker Sig…
-
Who Shipped $61 Million Worth of Weapons From N.H. to Saudi Arabia?It’s an eye-catching statistic in an otherwise routine data dump.Through the first ten months of 2018, sales of New Hampshire-made weapons to Saudi Arabia…
-
When we think about gun deaths in the United States, we usually think about mass shootings, like the one last week in Santa Fe, Texas -- tragedies that…
-
Social studies teacher Rob Nadeau’s journey to the New Hampshire State House began last fall in his Hopkinton Middle High School classroom. While teaching…