firearms

  • facebook_screenshot.jpg
    NH News
    SIG Sauer, Already The Largest U.S. Firearms Exporter, Could Grow Bigger With Rule Change
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    Earlier this year, Newington-based SIG Sauer announced the latest in a string of sizeable contracts: the Indian Army agreed to pay the gun maker a…
  • GettyImages-SigSauer.jpg
    NH News
    N.H. Firearms CEO Goes on Trial In Germany, With Talk of Plea Deal
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    The CEO of Sig Sauer, one of the country’s largest gun makers with U.S. headquarters in New Hampshire, was in a German courtroom Tuesday for the start of…
  • GettyImages-SigSauer_0.jpg
    NH News
    CEO of N.H. Gun Maker Facing Five Years in German Prison for Alleged Arms Deal
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    High ranking members of the Colombian National Police found themselves in Exeter, N.H., in the spring of 2009. They were there to visit arms maker Sig…
  • sig_5040_gl_5140_cropped.jpg
    NH News
    Who Shipped $61 Million Worth of Weapons From N.H. to Saudi Arabia?
    Todd Bookman
    ,
    It’s an eye-catching statistic in an otherwise routine data dump.Through the first ten months of 2018, sales of New Hampshire-made weapons to Saudi Arabia…
  • RalphGunShopVid2.png
    Politics
    Amid Debate Over Gun Policy, An Unlikely Team Finds Some Consensus in N.H.
    Lauren Chooljian
    ,
    When we think about gun deaths in the United States, we usually think about mass shootings, like the one last week in Santa Fe, Texas -- tragedies that…
  • dome_webster.jpg
    Politics
    Despite Storm, Gun Free School Zone Debate Rolls On At N.H. State House
    Lauren Chooljian
    ,
    Social studies teacher Rob Nadeau’s journey to the New Hampshire State House began last fall in his Hopkinton Middle High School classroom. While teaching…