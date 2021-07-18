-
Efforts Underway in Southern N.H. to Toughen Penalties for Opioid Drug TraffickersFederal prosecutors in Hillsborough County have begun to toughen penalties for fentanyl traffickers as part of a nationwide program called "Operation…
-
Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were in Manchester on Tuesday to discuss a major opioid bill awaiting President Trump's signature.The U.S.…
-
Churches and recovery centers across the state gathered today for Overdose Awareness Day.New Hampshire has the second highest rate of drug overdose deaths…
-
We gauge the reaction of New Hampshire politicians to the Trump/Putin summit in Helsinki. The U.S. attorney's office in New Hampshire focuses on sales of…
-
A man previously indicted for allegedly running a fentanyl trafficking ring in Massachusetts is being charged with a drug user's death. Prosecutors say on…
-
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord says a massive drug sweep involving 20 different federal, state and local agencies has led to 45 indictments, and…
-
Former Pembroke Academy Dean Sentenced for Drug PossessionA former dean of students at a Pembroke Academy in New Hampshire says her arrest for drug possession was the best thing that happened to her, because it…
-
New Hampshire "drug czar" David Mara discusses the state's efforts to address the on-going addiction crisis. Is the Granite state spending enough to…
-
At least 10 people have died from overdoses related to carfentanil in New Hampshire so far this year, according to the latest edition of a semi-monthly…
-
Despite mounting public awareness, New Hampshire, like other states, struggles to contain its opioid epidemic. Part of the problem is a lack of real-time…