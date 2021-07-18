-
The sale of FairPoint to Illinois-based Consolidated Communications is expected to close on Monday. FairPoint is the largest telephone service provider in…
-
Utility regulators in Vermont have signed off in the $1.5 billion purchase of FairPoint Communications by Illinois-based Consolidated…
-
Fairpoint Communications, the largest telephone provider in Northern New England, is being sold. Illinois-based Consolidated Communications says it is…
-
Nearly 40,000 union workers on the East Coast, who haven't had a contract since August, have walked out. Among other things, they object to outsourcing and two-month location transfers of employees.
-
Over 13,000 residents and businesses across New Hampshire will get broadband service for the first time as part of an FCC program to expand access across…
-
A union representing FairPoint Communications workers in New Hampshire says it will meet with the company this week over plans to cut 260 positions.Glenn…
-
FairPoint Communications says it will cut about 260 positions, including many in northern New England, as part of a restructuring. In its statement,…
-
Most of FairPoint Communications' unionized workers return to their jobs today after a strike that lasted more than four months. Last weekend, they...
-
New Hampshire FairPoint workers who have been on strike since October will vote on a new labor agreement Saturday. Ratification meetings will take place…
-
FairPoint Communications has agreed to hold public meetings around New Hampshire to discuss its service levels as part of a $13 million contract to…