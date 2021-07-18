-
A Somersworth café has won its state Supreme Court challenge against Facebook, in a unanimous ruling Friday that sends the contract dispute back to a…
Teenager Arrested Over Facebook Post Calling for Rioting in ManchesterA 19-year old Ashland resident has been arrested and charged with criminal threatening for allegedly posting messages on Facebook encouraging protesters…
The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a contract dispute between a local business and the social media giant Facebook.The case centers on the…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Facebook and a Seacoast coffee shop.Emmett Soldati owns Teatotaller in…
Police in New Hampshire have arrested two people in connection with a Facebook message about a possible threat to a high school, which they believe was…
If you’re a Granite Stater who spends any time on Facebook, and you’ve expressed even the slightest interest in politics, chances are your feed is full of…
Like many a millennial hired at the dawn of the era of social media, Zachary Byam found himself in charge of creating a Facebook page at his college job.…
When cops go online, sometimes they make jokes. Read the print version of this story.Plus, the history behind the comic book hero who became a symbol of…
For years, Facebook has collected personal information in order to direct advertising to consumers. But a recent scandal with political consulting firm…
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back in Washington Wednesday for the second round of questioning from Congress about the Cambridge Analytica misuse of…