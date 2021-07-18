-
New Hampshire YMCAs are struggling to fill positions in child care services. If the positions aren’t filled, the YMCA may have to reduce their programming, including before and after school care in the fall.
-
Overtime: How the Pandemic Gave Jen Legay the Breathing Room to Recenter Herself, Her Family, and Her Priorities.Pile driving can be incredibly demanding, with long days of physical work and commutes across state lines. And so when the pandemic hit, and Jen Legay got laid off, the newfound time was actually refreshing.
-
At the Waterhouse Restaurant in southwestern New Hampshire, soft shell crabs were on the lunch menu and business was brisk.But General Manager Linda…
-
In Depth Day 2: How N.H. Employers Are Responding to Workforce ChallengesWe continue our series on New Hampshire's labor shortage. Skilled labor, manufacturing, and healthcare are three sectors facing serious workforce…
-
The Exchange is spending four days discussing the workforce challenges in the state, starting Monday, May 20th. Read on for information about each show,…
-
The Exchange is working on a series of shows about workforce shortages in New Hampshire. New Hampshire boasts one of the nation’s lowest unemployment…
-
A job fair catering to "experienced workers" over the age of 50 brought nearly 700 job seekers to Manchester on Friday.The fair, organized by the AARP,…
-
Job growth in the Granite State is still healthy - while wage growth remains slow. Consumers seem in the mood to spend, but some local retailers say they…
-
N.H. Economic News Roundup: A Shortage of Summer Employees & the Local Impact of International TradeHow are tariffs and international trade disputes impacting our state? We also take a look at summer employment, including the shortage of workers. And,…
-
In the midst of a drug crisis, New Hampshire is also dealing with a severe labor shortage. So now, some employers and the state hope to creatively address…