© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
Politics

Cash dangled in effort to recruit and retain more state workers in N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT
Hiring sign
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

With New Hampshire state government agencies struggling to attract enough employees amid a sustained workforce shortage, officials are considering using financial incentives.

The plan announced this week by Gov. Chris Sununu calls for awarding current state employees with up to $500 if they successfully refer a new full-time hire who maintains employment for at least three months. The newly hired employee would also receive a $500 bonus.

A second initiative would provide retention bonuses of up to $2,000 for current state employees working in the state prison system, health care institutions or other government treatment facilities who remain employed through mid-November.

“Public service is amazingly rewarding, but it is not immune from the workforce shortages that exist in virtually every sector of our economy,” Sununu said in a statement.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Administrative Services, the current state employee vacancy rate is nearly 19%, well above the historical average of around 11%.

One of the state’s public job boards displays 471 vacancies, including for child social workers, chefs at the state hospital, road maintenance workers and attorneys within state agencies. The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has also struggled throughout the pandemic to hire enough employees.

The incentive plan still requires approval from the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee, which will consider the proposal at its June 17 meeting.

Tags

Politics EmploymentState Government
Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
See stories by Todd Bookman

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.