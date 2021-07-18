-
The New Hampshire Senate approved an expansion to the state's education tax credit program Thursday.Under the existing program, businesses in New…
A bill that would expand the state’s only school choice program is one step closer to becoming law.Under the existing education tax credit program,…
State Senators heard testimony Wednesday on a bill that would expand the state’s only existing school choice program.Under the existing system, businesses…
For over a year now, education policy watchers in Concord have focused their attention on a controversial bill that would create Education Savings…
At the local and national level, the movement to give families more options outside of their local district gains traction. In New Hampshire, several…
A school choice program that allows businesses to make tax write offs for donating to education scholarships had a banner year in 2016.The program…
A unanimous New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling out today says a controversial school choice program will once again be able to give tax-credit-funded…
The Supreme Court will release its ruling later this morning on whether a small but controversial school choice program is constitutional. Under the 2012…
In a party line, 3-2 vote, the Executive Council confirmed the appointment of education activist Bill Duncan to the state Board of Education this…
Facing criticism from Republicans and charter school advocates, Governor Maggie Hassan maintains education activist Bill Duncan will be a good fit for the…