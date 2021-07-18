-
New research from the drug court program in Nashua shows a majority of people in the program have suffered from a significant number of childhood traumas.…
Nashua Drug Court held a ceremony on Thursday for four new graduates of its program to help those struggling with addiction. The program aims to reduce…
When you visit the State House in Concord, you might notice some well-dressed people sporting bright orange name tags: lobbyists. What do lobbyists do and…
Officials in Merrimack County are currently screening candidates for its new drug court program, which is set to start up next month. Prosecutors in the…
Tuesday would have marked the first day of Manchester’s new drug court, which gives drug-crime offenders struggling with addiction a chance to get…
Gov. Maggie Hassan has signed into law a bill to put state dollars into new and existing drug court programs across New Hampshire.But for the past four…
New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan is going to sign into law a bill establishing a statewide drug court program.The program will help those battling…
The idea of expanding drug courts in New Hampshire got an initial stamp of approval from the finance division of the state’s heroin and opioid task force…
Nonprofit Group Expands To Support New Hampshire Drug CourtsA nonprofit group from Grafton County is expanding to support drug courts throughout New Hampshire as the state grapples with a rising heroin and opioid…
Six of New Hampshire’s ten counties have this alternative system, meant to help low-level drug offenders gain treatment and avoid incarceration. Now,…