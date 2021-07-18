-
Estimates from the U.S. Census suggest much of Northeast is losing population, but New Hampshire is seeing a slight increase. A brief from the Carsey…
The state is out with a first-of-its-kind report on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes, showing the effects of climate change, population growth and a…
State agencies say there’s room for improvement in a construction permit process designed to protect endangered species – but they’re still debating who’s…
A fight is brewing at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services about the permitting rules for construction projects. Builders support a…
Environmental groups say a new state rule, which has support from the construction industry and could become permanent, puts endangered species at greater…
Residents of Manchester are getting a chance to give input on the city's upcoming master plan.The city will explain the project and start gathering public…
Salem is considering a deal with Manchester Water Works to buy over a million gallons of water per day for residents in Salem and nearby towns. The deal…
In New Hampshire’s increasingly tight rental market, one area where there’s new development is conversion of industrial buildings. It’s a niche market,…
Nearly 300 years since its founding, the town of Londonderry is about the get something it’s never had before.Private developers are looking to reshape a…
After years of planning and permission seeking, dignitaries gathered in Londonderry Tuesday for the groundbreaking of Woodmont Commons. The 603-acre…