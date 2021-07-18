-
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 22 de marzo. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
A continuación, están las noticias del martes 4 de agosto.Puedes escucharlas hacienda click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
-
Nashua is replacing two buses powered by diesel engines with electric hybrid vehicles. The company that developed the hybrids, BAE Systems, say they will…
-
N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan oversees 4,603 miles of road in New Hampshire. The funding to preserve roads and bridges…
-
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says his recommended 10-year transportation improvement plan for New Hampshire focuses on preservation, maintenance and…
-
Several dozen people attended a public hearing Monday evening in Portsmouth to weigh in on a proposed increase in the state’s highway tolls.A plan put…
-
This summer the state plans to help the developers of the Balsams by spending almost $3 million to fix a 1.8 mile road at the resort.The seasonal Golf…
-
DOT Repair Work Will Close Plymouth Road This WeekThe Department of Transportation will conduct road work in Plymouth this week.DOT crews will conduct repairs on Fairground Road starting Tuesday…
-
New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan plans to nominate a Massachusetts transportation official to become commissioner of the same agency in her state.Hassan…
-
The state Department of Transportation is set to begin work Monday on replacing a bridge on Route 26 in Millsfield.DOT engineer Andy Hall says the bridge…