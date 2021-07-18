-
The state's high court issued the opinion Tuesday.
An Amherst man accused by federal authorities of leaving threatening voicemails for multiple members of Congress last December is being ordered held in…
Court Upholds N.H. Lottery's Online Ticket Sales, Rejects Federal ChallengeThe U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit is upholding a lower court ruling that the New Hampshire Lottery Commission can continue to sell lottery…
Citing concerns about the safety of victims of domestic and sexual violence, the New Hampshire Superior Court system says it will no longer automatically…
A judge in Manchester says the city's plan to install surveillance cameras could violate the state's current privacy laws, but the Manchester Police…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has denied a request by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office to release records about its investigation into a…
A lawsuit claims Amazon is violating laws in at least eight states by recording children without consent through Alexa devices.The Seattle Times reports…
A former lawyer has been sentenced in New Hampshire to six months in federal prison for misrepresenting himself.Seventy-seven-year-old William Summers, of…
N.H. Pilot Program: Text Message Reminders Helped Divorce, Parenting CasesNew Hampshire's judicial branch says that its pilot program offering text message reminders to people involved in a divorce or parenting case reduced the…
A school funding lawsuit against the state got its first hearing at the Cheshire County Superior Court on Friday morning. The two plaintiffs, the…