Coronavirus Coverage - Nursing Homes and Care Facilities

As New Hampshire continues to loosen nearly all public health restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, one sector remains on alert. Many…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 26 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
When Walter Riley was first asked about Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester — the place where his fiancé, 68-year-old Marge Gardner, worked as a…
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 26 de febrero y una entrevista con un abogado de inmigración. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el…
With COVID-19 vaccination clinics for second doses nearly complete at long-term care facilities, the state says it will release new guidance in the coming…
This time last month, Karen Collman was feeling cautiously optimistic. She knew that the first COVID-19 vaccines were coming to New Hampshire and, like…
Board members at a Rye nursing home "cut in line" for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to New Hampshire health officials. When contacted by Department of…
New Legislation Proposes To Study Whether NH Should Appoint Nursing Home Inspector GeneralNew Hampshire’s long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the pandemic. About 80% of the state’s COVID-related deaths have occurred in those…
A typical Christmas celebration at Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation includes lots of carolers, a buffet, and a hug-filled holiday party.But…
COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at New Hampshire's long-term care facilities and are beginning to roll out, after some concern about minimal communication…