A final plan is out to relicense three major hydropower dams on the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont – a big milestone in a years-long…
A new online guide aims to track the bacteria levels of the Connecticut River at nearly 200 sites throughout New England.The Connecticut River…
A major study of the Connecticut River shows how its flow and ecosystem has been altered by dozens of dams.The nonprofit Nature Conservancy worked with…
For Residents On The Connecticut River, Hydro Dams' Relicensing Is A Rare OpportunityRight now, a group of hydroelectric dams on the Connecticut River are undergoing a once-in-a-generation process – a federal relicensing. NHPR’s Annie…
What if the gym were a joyful place?We love making this show. Help support local journalism by donating here: bit.ly/2LeT8ei.Courtney Marshall had a plan:…
The Connecticut River springs to life in Pittsburg, New Hampshire, just a few hundred yards from the Canadian border. From there, it snakes 400 or miles…
The EPA has awarded $200,000 for the redevelopment of an old paper mill site along the Connecticut River.Figuring out what to do with old mill buildings…
When it comes to what floats your boat there are many possibilities.For a retired North Country doctor it is literally corks.About 65,000 wine corks are…
A total of $1.3 million in grants is going to 13 Connecticut River projects in New Hampshire and Vermont to improve water quality, restore habitat and…
The Connecticut River Watershed is sharing in a $10 million USDA grant for farmers and communities to improve soil health and conserve land for wildlife…