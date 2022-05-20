© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Human remains in Connecticut River identified as woman missing since '78

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
Google map showing Lancaster, N.H., biridge to Lunenberg, Vt., over the Connecticut River.
Google maps
/
Google map showing Lancaster, N.H., biridge to Lunenberg, Vt., over the Connecticut River.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department announced last year the vehicle was found south of a covered bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire, with Lunenburg, Vermont.

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say human remains that were found in a car in the Connecticut River last year are those of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1978 following a motor vehicle accident.

They say the remains are those of Alberta Leeman, who was last seen in July, 1978. At the time of her disappearance, she was 63 years old.

Leeman's remains were examined by forensic anthropologists and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office.

A New Hampshire Fish and Game search team using new sonar equipment found the car in August south of a bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire and Lunenburg, Vermont.

NH News connecticut river
Associated Press
Associated Press

