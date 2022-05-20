Human remains in Connecticut River identified as woman missing since '78

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say human remains that were found in a car in the Connecticut River last year are those of a New Hampshire woman who disappeared in 1978 following a motor vehicle accident.

They say the remains are those of Alberta Leeman, who was last seen in July, 1978. At the time of her disappearance, she was 63 years old.

Leeman's remains were examined by forensic anthropologists and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office.

A New Hampshire Fish and Game search team using new sonar equipment found the car in August south of a bridge that connects Lancaster, New Hampshire and Lunenburg, Vermont.