NH News

Thousands Expected To Clean Up Connecticut River In 4 States

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT
Connecticut River at Lebanon, N.H.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
Connecticut River at New Hampshire State Line

The 25th Annual Source to Sea Cleanup began Friday and runs through Sunday.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to spread out across the Connecticut River watershed to pick up tons of trash and debris from rivers and shorelines.

The clean up is being held in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The event is hosted by the Connecticut River Conservancy. Volunteers are asked to register online with the conservancy.

Once they are registered they will receive more information about the activities.

