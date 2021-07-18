-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 16 de noviembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Eversource is currently trying to buy its second water company in the past year.The region’s biggest electric utility hopes to provide water service to…
-
Plum Island, an 840-acre land mass in Long Island Sound, is becoming a focal point for environmentalists. That's because of government plans to sell the...
-
Kevin Burgio remembered the first time he saw monk parakeets. He was out bird watching "and I ran across this puddle that had like five or six monk...
-
Mixed Reviews At Wesleyan, Where Fraternities Ordered To Go Co-EdWesleyan University is asking its residential fraternities not to pledge freshmen and to turn over the rolls of all their members as the school issued an…
-
The slow death of the textile industry in the U.S. was underscored last December by the closure of the last operating mill in Connecticut, the historic…
-
Connecticut lawmakers are considering a ban of waste from “fracking,” the controversial method of obtaining natural gas cheaply. This comes less than a…
-
A Coast Guard Cutter On The Connecticut RiverResidents of Connecticut who have looked out on the Connecticut River this winter may have seen something a bit unexpected - a Coast Guard cutter. A ship…
-
Governor Maggie Hassan has sent a letter to the governor of Connecticut, Democrat Dannel Malloy, asking him to reject changes to that state’s renewable…