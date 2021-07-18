-
The recreational fishery for a species of fish that has experienced population collapse in recent history could reopen.Recreational fishing for Atlantic…
-
Still No Recreational Cod Fishing in Gulf of Maine This YearFederal fishing managers say rules for recreational fishing of cod and haddock off New England are staying the same for the time being, and that means…
-
Deep sea fishing companies say they are feeling the squeeze from new regulations on recreational fishing.The new rules for recreational fishing come from…
-
Federal regulators are tightening catch limits for recreational fishing of cod and haddock in the Gulf of Maine.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
-
New England Cod Fishermen are again facing stricter catch limits.Last year, fisherman faced a 77 percent cut in how many cod they could catch, and now the…
-
Parts of the cod fishery could soon be closed or see tighter catch limits. The cod fishery has been in free-fall for years, but this week, the New England…
-
Federal regulators are recommending a host of new restrictions to protect the Gulf of Maine's declining cod fishery.The federal New England Fishery…
-
A study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA finds that Atlantic Cod cod stocks have reached the lowest level ever.Russ Brown,…
-
New Hampshire fishermen who are hoping for federal disaster relief funds will have to wait a bit longer for those dollars. Money slated to go to the…
-
New Hampshire fishermen facing cuts and closures imposed on them because of declining fish populations say regulators are putting them out of business.…