-
New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter announced in 2017 that she wouldn't seek reelection for her 1st Congressional District seat, and now her…
-
Troublesome T-shirts have become a bit of a tradition for Democrats elected to Congress from New Hampshire's 1st District.More than a decade before…
-
Members of New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation say the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller needs to continue without…
-
Shea-Porter: I See Trump Impeachment ComingCongresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, a four-term Democrat from Rochester, is calling for President Donald Trump to step down or face impeachment.This follows…
-
A recent federal study found the Northeast, and most of all New Hampshire, had the highest rate of childhood cancers in the country between 2003 and…
-
The federal government has published new data about the health risks of industrial chemicals known as PFAS.The Centers for Disease Control study backs the…
-
When the military and its contractors need to get rid of old or obsolete bullets and bombs, they sometimes burn them. This releases chemicals like lead…
-
Retiring New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter’s chief of staff is throwing her hat in the ring for her boss’ congressional seat. Democrat Naomi…
-
Authorities continue to investigate a suspicious package sent to Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter's Dover office Monday.No one was injured, police…
-
Both New Hampshire representatives Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter voted against the Republican budget, which passed today in the House.Kuster says the…