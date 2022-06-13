© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.
Politics

Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 13, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT
House Jan. 6 Committee Chair BennieThompson. U.S. House video capture.
U.S. House
/
House Jan. 6 Committee Chair BennieThompson. U.S. House video capture.

The committee's second hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. June 13. New Hampshire Public Radio will air special coverage of the proceedings.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol holds its second hearing Monday. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

The committee plans to hear from five witnesses today. What to expect from the second Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Listen live on NHPR and streaming on NHPR.org and NHPR's mobile app — and watch the hearings below.

Get more news in your inbox: Sign up for NHPR's free Rundown newsletter.

Special Coverage: Jan. 6 House Committee hearings

Tags

Politics Capitol HillCapitol MobInsurrection at the Capitol

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.