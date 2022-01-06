Watch Live: Biden, Congress mark one year since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol
NHPR will carry special live coverage of the anniversary events.
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democrats will today commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack by pro-Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.
Listen to NHPR for live coverage of the memorials and speeches throughout the day. On-air coverage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Listen on the radio, online at NHPR.org or on NHPR's mobile app.
