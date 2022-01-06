© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR in 2022 with your sustaining membership!
Politics

Watch Live: Biden, Congress mark one year since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 6, 2022 at 6:50 AM EST
Capitol Hill by NPR's Liam James Doyle
Liam James Doyle
/
NPR
Congressional leaders will mark the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 mob and attack on Capitol Hill

NHPR will carry special live coverage of the anniversary events.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democrats will today commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack by pro-Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

Listen to NHPR for live coverage of the memorials and speeches throughout the day. On-air coverage is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Listen on the radio, online at NHPR.org or on NHPR's mobile app.

Stay in the know: Subscribe to NHPR's free Rundown newsletter.

WATCH via this streaming video:

Tags

PoliticsCapitol Mob
Related Content