If you drive along Route 4 in Epsom, you may notice a varnished wooden sign with a pine tree logo beckoning you to Blasty Bough Brewing Company. Turn past…
A partnership between the experimental agriculture and beer brewing programs at the University of New Hampshire has produced another brew.Strawberry…
In Morning Edition's series, Radio Field Trips, we're traveling across the state to bring you stories of New Hampshire life and culture.This week, we…
One of the state’s most iconic brands, Smuttynose Brewing Company, has hit hard times. Earlier this month the company announced it would be put up for…
Smuttynose Brewing Company announced big news today - it's putting itself up for auction.In a statement, Smuttynose owner Peter Egelston says the…
A Week of Summer Favorites continues with a look at the craft beer boom. Microbrews, nanobrews, tasting rooms, and seasonal pours...independent craft beer…
A local brewery in Portsmouth launched a new beer this week called Unity. The beer aims to inspire national unity after this summer’s array of deadly mass…
Cider made from perry pears is delicious. It rivals apple cider, but is sweeter. Long revered in England and Normandy, France (Napoleon was a fan), perry is now getting its due in the U.S.
You can only buy Canterbury Aleworks beer in one place – at the brewery in the woods."I like the little saying, a little out of the way, a lot out of the…
When Gabe Rogers talks about beer, it’s with the casual confidence of an expert chemist. Rogers is the co-founder of Garrison City Beerworks in Dover, New…