As N.H.’s new congressional maps move ahead, two views on what’s at stake

The New Hampshire’s House’s Special Committee on Redistricting has voted along party lines to advance new congressional maps.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

The new maps would move about a quarter of the state’s voters into new districts. The 1st Congressional District, currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas, would become more Republican. The 2nd Congressional District, currently held by Democrat Annie Kuster, would become more Democratic.

Democrats have argued this amounts to predetermining the outcome of elections. Republicans say it makes Congressional District 1 more competitive.

Given Republican control in Concord, it’s likely the map will be law by next November.

NHPR’s Peter Biello spoke with two lawmakers who have served on the House committee.

Republican Ross Berry supports the new map.

“I genuinely view this as a balanced map, because it genuinely puts CD1 in play for both parties and it gives Republicans an opportunity, not a guarantee, an opportunity, to send a congressman down to DC, which they currently do not have.”

Republican Ross Berry Listen • 6:41

Democrat Marjorie Smith voted against the new map.

“We are a red state, a blue state, a purple state, and voters in the state should have that opportunity to be able to choose who they want to have lead them, and they frequently like to have a mix.”