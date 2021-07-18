-
The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
-
After Saint-Gobain’s PFAS use in Merrimack caused contamination in hundreds of nearby water wells several years ago, state regulators ordered the company to install the new air emissions treatment system by July 30, 2021.
-
A smoke advisory was in place in New Hampshire through Wednesday morning, while Merrimack Station burned coal to generate electricity.
-
We’re exposed to plenty of invisible risks in our daily life: toxic compounds in the fabric of our couches, contaminants in our water, and pollutants in…
-
The state and the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack will settle a dispute over chemical treatment technology with a consent decree.The agreement,…
-
The state has denied a request from the Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack for extra time to make upgrades that will control PFAS chemical…
-
State environmental officials are warning that parts of New Hampshire could see poor air quality through Saturday as a result of lower temperatures, calm…
-
The state is warning that southwestern New Hampshire will see unhealthy levels of particulate air pollution this weekend.The Department of Environmental…
-
New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services is expecting air pollution concentrations to reach unhealthy levels in Portsmouth and other seacoast…
-
State officials say current unhealthy ozone concentrations will spread in New Hampshire through mid-week.Rockingham County remains under an air quality…