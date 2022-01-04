Justice and Journalism: Ayesha Rascoe from NPR

NPR White House Correspondent Ayesha Rascoe – now covering her third presidential administration -- is coming to a screen near you on Weds., Jan 26, 2022, at 5:30 pm as part of the Justice & Journalism series.

Rascoe will share insights into President Biden’s first year in office and anticipate political implications of the mid-term elections. Laura Knoy, former host of The Exchange on NHPR, will join Rascoe for a follow-up conversation and questions from the audience will close out the event.

The Justice & Journalism series is a joint initiative of New Hampshire Public Radio and the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord, NH.

Justice & Journalism is made possible through the generous support of The Couch Family Foundation.

Ayesha Rascoe, White House Correspondent @NPR

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. Prior to joining NPR, Rascoe covered the White House for Reuters, chronicling Obama's final year in office and the beginning days of the Trump administration. Rascoe began her reporting career at Reuters, covering energy and environmental policy news, such as the 2010 BP oil spill and the U.S. response to the Fukushima nuclear crisis in 2011. She also spent a year covering energy legal issues and court cases. She graduated from Howard University in 2007 with a B.A. in journalism.

Laura Knoy

Laura Knoy is the former host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s “The Exchange”. As host for 25 years, Laura interviewed dozens of Presidential candidates, due to New Hampshire’s premier spot in the nomination calendar. She led countless political debates and conversations with office-holders, from governors and U.S. senators down to local city councilors. She has interviewed thousands of people from all walks of life about the most important issues of the day. “The Exchange” won numerous awards, and was repeatedly recognized for its intelligence, curiosity, and civility. Laura stepped down from the show in 2021, and continues to work as a keynote speaker and moderator. She’s also completing her first novel. Laura graduated Phi Beta Kappa from George Washington University with a degree in International Affairs.

