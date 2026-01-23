© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Writers on a New England Stage: Patricia Cornwell

By Julia Furukawa,
Sara PlourdeDan Cahill
Published January 23, 2026 at 10:03 AM EST
Emily McNair, The Music Hall
Patricia Cornwell sits down with Julia Furukawa to discuss her latest novel Sharp Force on October 8, 2025.

Patricia Cornwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and widely considered one of the world’s top crime writers.

The 29th novel in her Scarpetta series, Sharp Force follows Dr. Kay Scarpetta as she tracks a serial killer through Northern Virginia. His pattern is to stalk victims using sophisticated technology that allows him to invade their homes and watch their every move. They awaken to a ghost-like hologram before being murdered in their beds.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on October 8, 2025.


Julia Furukawa
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Furukawa
Sara Plourde
Sara has been a part of NHPR since 2011. Her work includes data visualizations, data journalism, original stories reported on the web, video, photos and illustrations. She is responsible for the station's visual style and print design, as well as the user experience of NHPR's digital platforms.
See stories by Sara Plourde
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
See stories by Dan Cahill
