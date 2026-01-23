Writers on a New England Stage: Patricia Cornwell

Hear Writers on a New England Stage Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. on NHPR Books, or download each conversation as a podcast wherever you get your audio.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music

Patricia Cornwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author and widely considered one of the world’s top crime writers.

The 29th novel in her Scarpetta series, Sharp Force follows Dr. Kay Scarpetta as she tracks a serial killer through Northern Virginia. His pattern is to stalk victims using sophisticated technology that allows him to invade their homes and watch their every move. They awaken to a ghost-like hologram before being murdered in their beds.

This conversation was recorded before a live audience at the Music Hall in Portsmouth on October 8, 2025.