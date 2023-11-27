In Studio Visit with Maya de Vitry
Maya joined Kate McNally in the studio with
Hannah Delynn - vocals
Joel Timmons - vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar
Ethan Jodziewicz - upright bass, electric bass
