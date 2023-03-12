Folk Music and Dance Calendar 3.12.23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

March 12 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, March 13, 2023

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Grove Street at The Bagel Mill, Peterborough NH ~ 10:30am to 12:15pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/thebagelmill

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2643310292478415/

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Immigration at Pelham Library, Pelham NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio (St. Patrick;s Eve) at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/2023-winter-performance-series/

Katie Dobbins at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

The Foreign Landers at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Grove Street at Hancock Public Library, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hancocktownlibrarynh.wordpress.com/adult-programs/

Friday, March 17, 2023

Singalong concert with “Love’s Gonna Carry Us,” Songs of joy, resilience, and justice will be the focus on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17, at All Souls Church in a benefit concert with Annie Patterson and Peter Blood. 7 p.m. This concert is a benefit for Community Asylum Seekers Project to support people fleeing from violence and repression to find a new life in SE Vermont.

DANCE! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html Music by Annika, Becky, Joe and Friends

Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TheColonial.org

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Andrew VanNorstrand, Dan and Dinosaurs, Martin Decato and Pooh Sprague

The Spain Brothers at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Borscht (Bluegrass) for St. Patrick’s day at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Duo (with Matt), Salt Hill Pub, Lebanon NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Carol Noonan and Friends St Paddy’s Day Dinner and Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Enter the Haggis at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/adam-ezra-group/

Charlie King and Joe Jencks Livestream Night of Irish Song ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/0/?cid=2

Saturday, March 18, 2023

DANCE! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange Hall, West Berlin VT ~ 7:40-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1372948953480516/ ~ George Marshall calling and music by Peter Siegel (electric guitar), Joe Fitzpatrick (drums), Cedar Stanistreet (fiddle), and Aaron Marcus (piano). Everyone welcome! Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm; gender-neutral role terms used; and all dances taught. Please bring a pair of clean soft-soled shoes and a mask. Surgical mask, N95 or KN95 required. Please don't come if any symptoms. COVID Policy and info at www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing and Montpelier Contra Dance Facebook page

The Rakes of Mliford at Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall

New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH

Waking Finnegan at The Pasta Loft, Milford NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/521355173204593/

Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Grove Street at Jaffrey Civic Center, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://jaffreyciviccenter.com/events-2/

Aiofe O’Donovan sings Springsteen’s “Nebraska” at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sally Rogers at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

John McEuen and the Circle Band at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Adam Ezra Group at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Maine Songwriters on Stage at Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://freeportartsandculture.org/

Saint Patricks Day Concert with Jordan TW Trio at Claremont Opera House, Claremont NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Dance! Otisfield Contra Dance, Community Hall, 292 State Route 121, Freeport ME ~ 3-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064629732046

Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://freeportartsandculture.org/

Charlie King. And Joe Jencks Irish Songfest Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9510/Night-of-Irish-Song-with-Charlie-King-and-Joe-Jencks

Jordan TW Trio at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400

Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Bangor Arts Exchange, 193 Exchange Street, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/ https://bangorartsexchange.org/product/03-19-2023-richard-wood-w-keelin-wedge-presented-by-celtic-roots/

Afternoon Delight with Darling Hill at 19 Elm St. Apt. 1, Milford NH ~ 12:30pm ET ~ forteartismanagement@gmail.com

Monday, March 20. 2023

Dance! Contradance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/monadnockfolklore

Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Mystic Theatre, Rumford ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

DANCE! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Contry Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Acoustic Alchemy at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Emigration at Pembroke Library, Pembroke NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Bent Hill House Concerts,

Braintree VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Dar Williams with Heather Maloney at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-23-dar-williams

Michael Londra at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Session Americana at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, March 24, 2023

DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at town Hall Auditorium, Milford NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064453639341 ~

Sunapee Community Coffee House, Methodist Church, Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lakesunapeeumc.org/ ~ feature: Jennifer Cully Curtin

Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-24-shemekia-copeland

Billy Keane and Whisky Treaty Roadshow at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 25, 2023

DANCE! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Grove Street at Unitainr aUniversalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.uupeterborough.org/calendar

Billy Keane and The Waking Dream at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

Liam Grant and Ethan WL at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/liam-grant-ethan-wl-music-in-bass-hall/

Old Hat String Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Ensemble from the Klezmer Conservatory Band at Hancock Meeting House, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Hayley Reinhart in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Jim and Jordan’s Irish Sunday with Jordan TW Trio at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400

Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery at DublinArts and Muse Gallery, 1459 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://gordonpeerymusic.com/

Monday, March 27, 2023

Kaki King at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Rialto Theatre, Lancaster NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Farmington Old South Church, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/

Thursday, March 30, 2023

David Mallett at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Eyes of Age at The Foundry Restaurant, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1330643437760094/

Friday, March 31, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Louise Bichan at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Wendy Keith and her alleged band. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

The SeaThe Sea at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, April 1, 2023

DANCE! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html music with Wild Asparagus Caller:

Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

The Mallett Brothers Band at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-01-mallett-brothers

603 Folk , an evening of NH based singer-songwriters at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/

GoldenOak at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Acoustic Songs and Stories, Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis at Volonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1254015248800050/

Joel Cage, No Foolin’ at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret

Harry Manx at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chad Hollister and Primo at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, April 2, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Liz Nelson calling, music by Cojiro

The Okee Dokee Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Monday, April 3, 2023

NH Scottish Music Club (a.k.a. Strathspey and Reel Society of NH) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/nh-scottish-music-club-music-in-bass-hall/

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at the Opera House, Enosburg VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://enosburgoperahouse.org/

Thursday, April 6, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth Square Dance, The Barn on the Pemi, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/contra-dance-new-hampshire/events/288934732/

Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/

Steel Wheels at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Friday, April 7, 2023

Mill City Rags at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340 ~ Reservations strongly suggested: 603-654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Steel Wheels at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Buffalo Nichols at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hayley Reardon in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/old-hat-stringband http://www.oldhatstringband.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/710231744096287/

Adam Ezra Group at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/adam-ezra-group/

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu

The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/steel-wheels-482023

Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Winterland and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1403402697070064/

Sunday, April 9, 2023

The Mallett Brothers Band w/Will Overman at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, April 10, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Andrew Bird with Madison Cunningham and Ted Poor at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en

David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Friday, April 14, 2023

Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Grain Thief at Bank of New Hampshire stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Griffin William Sherry / Cold Chocolate at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 6pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunapee Community Coffee House, Methodist Church, Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lakesunapeeumc.org/ ~ feature: Erin Ash Sullivan

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Dance! Worcester Contra Dance, Methodist Church, 114 Main Street, Worcester MA ~ 7:15 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterContraDance ~ masks optional

Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Wilton-Lyndeborough High School, 57 School Road, Wilton NH ~ 10am to 4pm ET ~ souhegansustainabilityfair@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/souhegansustainabilityfair ~ Music all day, including the Kukuleles

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Cold Chocolate at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/201928785824293

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114077 https://ccanh.com/

Friday, April 21, 2023

A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

John Flynn at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Nickel Creek with Chris Thile and Gaby Moreno at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114082 https://statetheatreportland.com/

Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Brian Dunne with Al Olender at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jake Blount, Nic Garciss, and Laurel Premo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Briezyjane & the Hurricane! At The Sundrop American Restaurant & Bar, York ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/852405449179105/

Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Della Mae at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/

Monday, April 24, 2023

Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming

Wednesday,April 26, 2023

David Howley (We Banjo 3) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Friday, April 28, 2023

Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Low Lily with Stefan Amidon and Hazel Royer at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Will Dailey at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, April 29, 2023

Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor

Michaela Anne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

War and Treaty at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Abigail Lapelle at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~

https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Martyn Joseph at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/martyn-joseph/ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, May 5, 2023

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023

May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/

Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Sally Newton calling, music: Mary Frasier and Friends

Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WatervilleOperaHouse/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/527205095642609

Tribute to Pete Sutherland at the Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/691060316035465/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/2398411433655562/

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Sarah Potenza at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall or place TBA, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Lone Bellow at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Molly Parden at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, May 12, 2023

Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Jeremy Garrett, featuring Shadowgrass at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Joe Henry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, May 17. 2023

John Butler at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 19, 2023

Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Keb Mo’ at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1907327286278024/

Kevin Barry, Consuela Candelaria and Carol Noonan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023

The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324008868387405/ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz

Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, May 25, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023

Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, May 30, 2023

Sarah Blacker Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, June 1, 2023

John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/

Friday, June 2, 2022

Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/588843806465990/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Hannah Johlas callling, music by Tad Dreis and Garrett Cameron

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023

Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html

Saturday, June 10, 2023

Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Bitter Pill at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1152430332142236/

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264

Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Friday, June 16, 2023

Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023

Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,

Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playgroundat Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/712629773904868/

Friday, June 23, 2023

Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023

Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/

Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/888813742334501/

The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html

Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/

Friday, June 30, 2023

Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/

The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023

Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf

Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.

Friday, July 8, 2023

Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~

Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023

Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/

Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023

Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/

Friday, July 21, 2023

Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023

Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/755728575708772/

Thursday, July 27, 2023

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/

Saturday, August 5, 2023

The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Plaza, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/

High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023

Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023

Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg

Thursday, August 31, 2023

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, September 22, 2023

The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Chris Smither at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Sunday, September 24, 2023

The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 27, 2023

The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.

Friday, November 3, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/

Saturday, November 4, 2023

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html