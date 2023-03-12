Folk Music and Dance Calendar 3.12.23
NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc
March 12 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, March 13, 2023
Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/
Virtual Open Mic at Passim ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/club-passim/openmic/
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Grove Street at The Bagel Mill, Peterborough NH ~ 10:30am to 12:15pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/thebagelmill
Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road
603-293-0841
Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~
1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614
International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.
https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance
Online Open Mic from the Hearing Room ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2643310292478415/
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Immigration at Pelham Library, Pelham NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Aztec Two Step at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio (St. Patrick;s Eve) at LaBelle Winery, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://labellewinery.com/public-winery-events/2023-winter-performance-series/
Katie Dobbins at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/
The Foreign Landers at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/
Grove Street at Hancock Public Library, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hancocktownlibrarynh.wordpress.com/adult-programs/
Friday, March 17, 2023
Singalong concert with “Love’s Gonna Carry Us,” Songs of joy, resilience, and justice will be the focus on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17, at All Souls Church in a benefit concert with Annie Patterson and Peter Blood. 7 p.m. This concert is a benefit for Community Asylum Seekers Project to support people fleeing from violence and repression to find a new life in SE Vermont.
DANCE! Third Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html Music by Annika, Becky, Joe and Friends
Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/TheColonial.org
Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/ ~ Andrew VanNorstrand, Dan and Dinosaurs, Martin Decato and Pooh Sprague
The Spain Brothers at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/
Borscht (Bluegrass) for St. Patrick’s day at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Duo (with Matt), Salt Hill Pub, Lebanon NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/
Carol Noonan and Friends St Paddy’s Day Dinner and Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Enter the Haggis at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/adam-ezra-group/
Charlie King and Joe Jencks Livestream Night of Irish Song ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/0/?cid=2
Saturday, March 18, 2023
DANCE! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Montpelier Contra Dance, Capital City Grange Hall, West Berlin VT ~ 7:40-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1372948953480516/ ~ George Marshall calling and music by Peter Siegel (electric guitar), Joe Fitzpatrick (drums), Cedar Stanistreet (fiddle), and Aaron Marcus (piano). Everyone welcome! Newcomers lesson at 7:40 pm; gender-neutral role terms used; and all dances taught. Please bring a pair of clean soft-soled shoes and a mask. Surgical mask, N95 or KN95 required. Please don't come if any symptoms. COVID Policy and info at www.capitalcitygrange.org/dancing/contradancing and Montpelier Contra Dance Facebook page
The Rakes of Mliford at Lawrence Library, 15 Main Street, Pepperell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lawrencelibrary.org/events-programs/art-gallery-recital-hall
New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ [details TBA] ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/#?secret=0bkcl5SfDH
Waking Finnegan at The Pasta Loft, Milford NH ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/521355173204593/
Richard Thompson at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Grove Street at Jaffrey Civic Center, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-7:30pm ET ~ https://jaffreyciviccenter.com/events-2/
Aiofe O’Donovan sings Springsteen’s “Nebraska” at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Chastity Brown and Sawyer Fredericks at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sally Rogers at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
John McEuen and the Circle Band at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/
Adam Ezra Group at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/
Maine Songwriters on Stage at Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://freeportartsandculture.org/
Saint Patricks Day Concert with Jordan TW Trio at Claremont Opera House, Claremont NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Dance! Otisfield Contra Dance, Community Hall, 292 State Route 121, Freeport ME ~ 3-5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064629732046
Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at Meetinghouse Arts, Freeport ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://freeportartsandculture.org/
Charlie King. And Joe Jencks Irish Songfest Livestream ~ 8pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/d/9510/Night-of-Irish-Song-with-Charlie-King-and-Joe-Jencks
Jordan TW Trio at Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400
Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Bangor Arts Exchange, 193 Exchange Street, Bangor ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/ https://bangorartsexchange.org/product/03-19-2023-richard-wood-w-keelin-wedge-presented-by-celtic-roots/
Afternoon Delight with Darling Hill at 19 Elm St. Apt. 1, Milford NH ~ 12:30pm ET ~ forteartismanagement@gmail.com
Monday, March 20. 2023
Dance! Contradance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/monadnockfolklore
Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Mystic Theatre, Rumford ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
DANCE! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Contry Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Acoustic Alchemy at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Songs of Emigration at Pembroke Library, Pembroke NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://jordantwmusic.com/
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Bent Hill House Concerts,
Braintree VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Dar Williams with Heather Maloney at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-23-dar-williams
Michael Londra at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Session Americana at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, March 24, 2023
DANCE! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Milford Contra Dance at town Hall Auditorium, Milford NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064453639341 ~
Sunapee Community Coffee House, Methodist Church, Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lakesunapeeumc.org/ ~ feature: Jennifer Cully Curtin
Shemekia Copeland at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-03-24-shemekia-copeland
Billy Keane and Whisky Treaty Roadshow at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, March 25, 2023
DANCE! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Grove Street at Unitainr aUniversalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.uupeterborough.org/calendar
Billy Keane and The Waking Dream at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/
Liam Grant and Ethan WL at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/liam-grant-ethan-wl-music-in-bass-hall/
Old Hat String Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Ensemble from the Klezmer Conservatory Band at Hancock Meeting House, Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/
Hayley Reinhart in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Jim and Jordan’s Irish Sunday with Jordan TW Trio at the Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~ http://www.jordantwmusic.com/ 603 344-0400
Eve Pierce and Gordon Peery at DublinArts and Muse Gallery, 1459 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://gordonpeerymusic.com/
Monday, March 27, 2023
Kaki King at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Rialto Theatre, Lancaster NH ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Richard Wood and Keelin Wedge (PEI fiddle and guitar) at Farmington Old South Church, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ http://rwood.ca/
Thursday, March 30, 2023
David Mallett at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events
Eyes of Age at The Foundry Restaurant, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1330643437760094/
Friday, March 31, 2023
Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Louise Bichan at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Wendy Keith and her alleged band. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
The SeaThe Sea at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, April 1, 2023
DANCE! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html music with Wild Asparagus Caller:
Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St., Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/
Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/
The Mallett Brothers Band at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-01-mallett-brothers
603 Folk , an evening of NH based singer-songwriters at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org/
GoldenOak at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Acoustic Songs and Stories, Marcia Ball and Tinsley Ellis at Volonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1254015248800050/
Joel Cage, No Foolin’ at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret
Harry Manx at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Chad Hollister and Primo at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Liz Nelson calling, music by Cojiro
The Okee Dokee Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Monday, April 3, 2023
NH Scottish Music Club (a.k.a. Strathspey and Reel Society of NH) at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://monadnockcenter.org/event/nh-scottish-music-club-music-in-bass-hall/
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Reggie Harris and Alastair Moock at the Opera House, Enosburg VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://enosburgoperahouse.org/
Thursday, April 6, 2023
DANCE! Plymouth Square Dance, The Barn on the Pemi, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30-10pm ET ~ https://www.meetup.com/contra-dance-new-hampshire/events/288934732/
Andriana Gnap at Bell and Brick Series, Belknap Mill, Laconia NH ~ 6:30pm ET~ https://www.facebook.com/belknapmill/events/
Steel Wheels at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Skipper and Pete Peterson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Friday, April 7, 2023
Mill City Rags at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://wiltoncommunitycenter.org/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340 ~ Reservations strongly suggested: 603-654-1245 or programs@wiltoncommunitycenter.org
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Resurrection Blues Revue at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
The Steel Wheels at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/
Buffalo Nichols at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Hayley Reardon in the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/old-hat-stringband http://www.oldhatstringband.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/710231744096287/
Adam Ezra Group at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/adam-ezra-group/
Saturday, April 8, 2023
Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/event-data/2023-04-08-pihcintu
The Steel Wheels at Peterborough Players Theatre, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/steel-wheels-482023
Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Winterland and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1403402697070064/
Sunday, April 9, 2023
The Mallett Brothers Band w/Will Overman at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Monday, April 10, 2023
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Andrew Bird with Madison Cunningham and Ted Poor at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Aaron Lewis at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6685702/aaron-lewis-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?country=US&partner_id=264&language=en
David Francey at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events
Friday, April 14, 2023
Dave Gunning at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3
Grain Thief at Bank of New Hampshire stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Griffin William Sherry / Cold Chocolate at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows 6pm and 9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sunapee Community Coffee House, Methodist Church, Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lakesunapeeumc.org/ ~ feature: Erin Ash Sullivan
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Dance! Worcester Contra Dance, Methodist Church, 114 Main Street, Worcester MA ~ 7:15 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterContraDance ~ masks optional
Suzanne Vega at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/
Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Wilton-Lyndeborough High School, 57 School Road, Wilton NH ~ 10am to 4pm ET ~ souhegansustainabilityfair@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/souhegansustainabilityfair ~ Music all day, including the Kukuleles
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/
https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Cold Chocolate at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/201928785824293
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Stillhouse Junkies at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events
Nickel Creek with Chris Thile at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114077 https://ccanh.com/
Friday, April 21, 2023
A Girl Named Tom at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
John Flynn at Roots & Wings, Norwich, Vermont ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/
Nickel Creek with Chris Thile and Gaby Moreno at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://www.christhile.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104114082 https://statetheatreportland.com/
Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022
New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Best Western Hotel, Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Brian Dunne with Al Olender at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Jake Blount, Nic Garciss, and Laurel Premo at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Briezyjane & the Hurricane! At The Sundrop American Restaurant & Bar, York ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/852405449179105/
Jason Anderson at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Della Mae at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/
Monday, April 24, 2023
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic hosted by Eric Portalupi at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET~ https://www.bookandbar.com/events-upcoming
Wednesday,April 26, 2023
David Howley (We Banjo 3) at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Cirque Alfonse (Quebecois Circus) at Dana Center, St. Anselm College, Goffstown NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anselm.edu/dana 603-641-7700
Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7154638/judy-collins-madeleine-peyroux-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264
Friday, April 28, 2023
Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Dar-Williams.html https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Low Lily with Stefan Amidon and Hazel Royer at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Will Dailey at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Garrison Keillor Tonight at The Eppes Auditorium, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 730pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=241406~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Bones and Arrows ‘23 at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/ ~ multi-genre show: Modern Fools, Caliche, Five Feet, Lake Over Fire, Proelium, Happy Just to See You, The Graniteers, Trophy Wife, Pink Blazer,, Chazz, Drifters in Vellichor
Michaela Anne at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
War and Treaty at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Abigail Lapelle at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Carsie Blanton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/
Decatur Creek at Branch and Blade Brewery, Keene NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm ET ~
https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Martyn Joseph at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/martyn-joseph/ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, May 5, 2023
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023
May Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall Street, Concord NH ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/save-the-date-mandolin-festival/
Saturday, May 6, 2023
Heather Maloney with High Tea at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/heather-maloney-high-tea-5623
Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Grotion Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/alasdair-fraser-natalie-haas/
Eileen Ivers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Raffi at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Sally Newton calling, music: Mary Frasier and Friends
Bela Fleck, Zakia Hussein, & Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/WatervilleOperaHouse/events/ https://www.facebook.com/events/527205095642609
Tribute to Pete Sutherland at the Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/691060316035465/
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Rupert Wates. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Vieux Farka Toure with Wet Tuna at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~
https://www.facebook.com/events/2398411433655562/
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Sarah Potenza at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall or place TBA, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Lone Bellow at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Molly Parden at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Friday, May 12, 2023
Ana Popovic at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.tupelohall.com/
Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Jeremy Garrett, featuring Shadowgrass at Bank of NH Stage, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Joe Henry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Wednesday, May 17. 2023
John Butler at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Keb Mo’ at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, May 19, 2023
Bruce Molsky and Tony Trischka at Groton Hill performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Keb Mo’ at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1907327286278024/
Kevin Barry, Consuela Candelaria and Carol Noonan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, 2023
The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324008868387405/ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival (perhaps 20% folk or folk-adjacent) Guerilla Toss, Rough Francis, Thus Love, Kendra, Sinaloa, Editrix, Landowner, Sponge Head, TIFFY, Mali Obomsawin Sextet, Maria Chavez, Zoh Amba, Susan Alcorn, Kafari, Caloric, JP Schlegelmilch, All Feels, Equipment Pointed Ankh, Bill Callahan, Marisa Anderson & Jim White,Laura Gibson, Wildflower, Nat Russell, Marisol Zilske, Guy Capecelatro III, Dylan Patrick Ward, Wren Kitz
Saturday, May 20, 2023
The Rough and Tumble at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, May 26, 2023
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy Family Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29, 2023
Ukefest at Ashokan Center, New York ~ details TBA ~ https://ashokancenter.org/
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, May 30, 2023
Sarah Blacker Band at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Thursday, June 1, 2023
John Gorka at Bass Hall, Monadnockj Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/location/3
Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/
Friday, June 2, 2022
Bob Jordan at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&
Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Bruce Cockburn with Dar Williams at the Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/event/bruce-cockburn
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Danielle Nicole at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Diane Battistello, Deb Seymour & Ronnee Stolzberg In Concert at First Parish Unitarian Church, Medfield MA and Livestreamed ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/588843806465990/
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring Bow Junction. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Dance! First Sunday Dance, Broad Brook Community Center, 3940 Guilford Center Rd., Guilford VT ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=222277820327271&set=a.215927840962269 info: ewkruger@gmail.com ~ masks and vaccination required as of March. ~ Hannah Johlas callling, music by Tad Dreis and Garrett Cameron
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10, 2023
Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival , LaFargeville, NY ~ details TBA ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Liz Simmons, with Casey Murray, Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs
Bitter Pill at the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Peabody’s Coal Train at Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1152430332142236/
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Ben Folds at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8567554/ben-folds-lowell-lowell-memorial-auditorium?partner_id=264
Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18, 2023
Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/
Friday, June 16, 2023
Bill Frissell Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, 2023
Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH (multi-genre festival) ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/artist-lineup ~ String cheese incident, Mike Gordon, TWIDDLE, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Orebolo, Andy Frasco & the U.N., too many zooz, doom flamingo, kitchen dwellers, Mihali & Friends, neighbor, The Nth Power, with Jennifer Hartswick, dogs in a pile, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, karina rykman, Jennifer Hartswick, Consider the Source,
Funky Dawgz, Yam Yam, Nick & Nate Play Marley, Bella's Bartok, Bearly Dead, Sicard Hollow, Dub Apocalypse, Baked Shrimp, Zach Nugent's Dead Set, and more
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Toad the Wet Sprocket with Marcy Playgroundat Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Dancing Madly Backwards at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/712629773904868/
Friday, June 23, 2023
Keb Mo’ at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7550638/kebmo-lowell-lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023
Old Songs Festival, Altamont, New York ~ see website for details ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/
[June 22-25, 2023] Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Turnbridge VT ~ see website for details ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/
Green River Festival at Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ see website for details ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/
Point Reggae Festival at Thomas Point Beach and Campground, Brunswick, Maine ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/708362624043206/
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Trusting Fate at the Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/888813742334501/
The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://quebesisters.com/#tour https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/Quebe-Sisters.html
Monday, June 26 -Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Acadia Trad Festival, Bar Harbor, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the Parlour Room, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Billie Marten with Olivia Kaplan at the SpaceGallery, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://billiemarten.com/
Friday, June 30, 2023
Rufus Wainwright at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey at Waterville Opera House, Waterville Maine ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/913716033134767/
The Nields at Peterborough UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/nields-7123
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Wednesday, July 6-Saturday, July 9, 2023
Basin Bluegrass Festival Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ http://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Basin-2023-Front-Back.pdf
Levitate Music and Arts Festival in Marshfield MA ~ ~ https://www.levitatemusicfestival.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival Brandi Carlisle, Trey Anastasio Band, Larkin Poe, California Honeydrops and many more.
Friday, July 8, 2023
Green Heron, Paul Driscoll, Joey Clark and the Big Hearts, Rachel Berlin, Danny Savage, Cody Howe at Bee Alive Old Time Music Festival at Live Bee or Die Farm, NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~
Bill Kirchen Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, July 9 through 15, 2023
Festival on the Green, Middlebury, Vermont ~ details TBA ~ http://www.festivalonthegreen.org
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Tom Foolery Band at Fitzwilliam Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/838596494087829/
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1296651997823587/
Tab Benoit (Electric Blues) at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16, 2023
Solarfest, Brandon VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.solarfest.org/
Thursday, July 20, 2023
The Green Sisters at Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/487838990088235/
Friday, July 21, 2023
Martha Spencer and the Wonderland Country Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, July 22 through Sunday, July 23, 2023
Dance! Camp Zydecow in Cherryfield ME ~ supeck06@gmail.com 860-460-8348 ~ preregistration and vaccination required, limited to 100 participants
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Rebel Collective at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/755728575708772/
Thursday, July 27, 2023
The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/17051/colonial-theatre
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Sunday, July 30, 2023
The High Kings at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuapac.org/
Saturday, August 5, 2023
The Chicks with Wild Rivers at Bank of New Hampshire Plaza, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thechicks.com/
Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am – 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2513227032176906/
High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4:00pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html ~ featuring The Buskers. Sign up to perform highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Joe Pug at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Peter Rowan at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26, 2023
Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 1) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg
Thursday, August 24 through Sunday August 27, 2023
Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival in Litchfield, Maine ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (outdoors at the Rindge Historical Society) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 24 School Street email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Sunday, August 27 through Saturday, September 2. 2023
Mainewoods Dance Camp (Session 2) Fryeburg ME ~ http://mainewoodsdancecamp.org/ http://deffa.org/ https://deffa.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MW-ad-400x262-1.jpg
Thursday, August 31, 2023
The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Friday, September 22, 2023
The Harlem Gospel Travelers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Chris Smither at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/
Eyes of Age at Keene Farmers Market, Keene NH ~ 9am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/592756705529487/
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society, location TBA) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Sunday, September 24, 2023
The Green Sisters at Vernon Family Farm, 301 Piscassic Street, Newfields NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/879335066631897/
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Duke Robillard Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, October 27, 2023
The Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Meeting House Stage Open Mic (sponsored by the Rindge Historical Society and held in the Meeting House) in Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ 6 Payson Hill Road email Ray Siekierski at nooniekirk52@Gmail.com 603-731-1713 for information or to sign up to play.
Friday, November 3, 2023
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/natalie-macmaster-donnell-leahy/
Saturday, November 4, 2023
The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Della Mae at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html