Folk Show

In the studio with David Wilcox

Published November 9, 2025 at 6:53 PM EST
David Wilcox in the studio at NHPR
Kate McNally
David Wilcox in the studio at NHPR

About his writing, David Wilcox said, "I have always sung the songs I needed to hear, the songs that keep me sane.”
David Wilcox 's new album "The Way I Tell the Story" is a glimpse of how David has approached hard circumstances throughout recent years, with optimism and hope.
He stopped by NHPR to play a few songs and talk about his songwriting with Kate McNally on The Folk Show. David even writes songs for people covering a variety of topics. Visit his website davidwilcox.com to learn more.

