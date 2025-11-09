In the studio with David Wilcox

About his writing, David Wilcox said, "I have always sung the songs I needed to hear, the songs that keep me sane.”

David Wilcox 's new album "The Way I Tell the Story" is a glimpse of how David has approached hard circumstances throughout recent years, with optimism and hope.

He stopped by NHPR to play a few songs and talk about his songwriting with Kate McNally on The Folk Show. David even writes songs for people covering a variety of topics. Visit his website davidwilcox.com to learn more.