Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Country Band

By Rick Ganley
Published August 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Country Band
courtesy photo
Martha Spencer & the Wonderland Country Band

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and dancer Martha Spencer comes to New Hampshire from the Blue Ridge Mountains along with her Wonderland Country Band. They bring Appalachian music to the meadow stage behind the barn with country, bluegrass and a rockabilly vibe.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
