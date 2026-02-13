© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Soggy Po Boys Return

By Rick Ganley
Published February 13, 2026 at 11:56 AM EST
Soggy Po Boys
Soggy Po Boys

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

New England’s foremost ambassadors for New Orleans-inspired music return to the Barn stage for a Mardi Gras party! Soggy Po Boys explore the vast musical traditions of jazz, brass band, funk and soul.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
