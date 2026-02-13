Live from the Word Barn: Soggy Po Boys Return

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

New England’s foremost ambassadors for New Orleans-inspired music return to the Barn stage for a Mardi Gras party! Soggy Po Boys explore the vast musical traditions of jazz, brass band, funk and soul.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.