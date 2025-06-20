Live from the Word Barn: Session Americana Returns

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

We first featured Session Americana in a 2023 performance. The band deftly creates a live experience that celebrates the joy of the music and of each other, swapping instruments and lead vocals on originals and covers. This 2025 set captures some fresh takes on originals and unique covers.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

