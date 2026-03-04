Your Weekend in NH: Maple Month, Curling Classes & the Boat Bash Snow Crash
This weekend brings a mix of the expected and the slightly surreal: maple tours, snowbound kayak races, curling lessons, and a bizarre ballet on the big screen.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Maple Month at Remick kicks off this weekend with guided tours offered at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7 at Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth. Tours continue through the month. More details. (Tours are $5, registration is required)
- Learn to Curl on Sunday, March 8, at the Plymouth State University Ice Arena. Hosted by the Plymouth Rocks Curling Club, the two introductory sessions offered are appropriate for people 15+. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Boat Bash Snow Crash from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Veterans Memorial Recreation Area in Franklin. Described by organizers as an “epic event of whitewater kayak races down the snowy slopes.” Refreshments will be available for purchase. More details. (Ticket prices vary) Check out NHPR's video coverage of the 2025 Boat Bash Snow Crash here!
Monadnock Region
- Artful Immersion: Interlocking Rhythms of Time in Muslim Life from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Monadnock Center for History & Culture in Peterborough. To open the 2026 season of MacDowell Downtown, attendees will be led through an audiovisual installation by interdisciplinary artist Zain Alam. More details. (Free, registration is encouraged)
North Country
- Gothic Winter Film Series: Black Swan begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. Enjoy the acclaimed 2010 film on the big screen. More details. (Tickets are $15)
- There’s No Place Like Home Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. According to the artists, this immersive installation “reflects on the duality of the home as a site of love, care, and creation, but also of exhaustion, confinement, and expectation.” More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- Hear & There - A Weekend of Music on the Seacoast begins on Thursday, March 5, and runs through Sunday, March 8. This weekend of music across Portsmouth and Kittery, Maine features both local and national artists. More details. (Ticket prices vary)
- Community Yoga from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Lane Memorial Library in Hampton. This family-friendly class is hosted by Hampton Beach Yoga and Mindfulness. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Spring Soap-Making Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Spyglass Brewing Company in Nashua. Participants will create goat’s milk soap inspired by the colors and scents of springtime. More details. (Tickets begin at $35)
- St. Practice Day from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Peddler’s Daughter in Nashua. Organizers invite the community to bring their families and “gear up for St. Patrick's Day” with live performances from Irish dancers, musicians, and authentic food specials at this annual event. More details. (Free, refreshments available for purchase)
Upper Valley
- Zumbathon 2026 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at RWB Community Center in Hanover. The proceeds raised in this community-wide event benefit the Hanover Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund. More details. (Registration in advance is $20, day-of is $30)
- HopStop Family Celebration: Holi from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Morris Recital Hall at the Hopkins Center for the Arts in Hanover. Organizers invite community members to “celebrate the end of winter with Indian classical dance.” More details. (Free)