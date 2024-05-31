© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Match Alert: Your gift will be matched when you support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Jeffrey Martin

By Rick Ganley
Published May 31, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
Jeffrey Martin performs at the Word Barn
Ben Anderson
Jeffrey Martin performs at the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn airs Fridays at 8 p.m. and again Sundays at 6 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org

Over the course of 15 years, singer-songwriter Jeffrey Martin has steadily built a reputation for insightful and sensitive songs; he's a quietly stunning writer and performer. This set captures the second of two packed shows at the Word Barn in April 2024.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Find more locally produced music content by heading to NHPR Music!

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.