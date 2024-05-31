Live from the Word Barn: Jeffrey Martin

Live from the Word Barn airs Fridays at 8 p.m. and again Sundays at 6 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org

Over the course of 15 years, singer-songwriter Jeffrey Martin has steadily built a reputation for insightful and sensitive songs; he's a quietly stunning writer and performer. This set captures the second of two packed shows at the Word Barn in April 2024.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

