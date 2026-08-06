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Arts & Culture
Live From Studio D

Tre. Charles brings his soulful sound to New Hampshire

By Olivia Comolli
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
Tre. Charles
Tre. Charles
Tre. Charles

Tre. Charles walked into Studio D at NHPR on a Monday morning and brought with him all of the poise and humility of an artist who has been touring for years.

Having picked up the guitar in 2019, Tre. crafts vulnerable stories exploring mental health and human connection, pushing back against social media isolation and divisive individualism. His soulful lyrics and dynamic instrumentation invite audiences into a deeply shared emotional experience.

Tre. Charles is stopping back in New Hampshire at Nova Arts in Keene on Aug. 21, 2026. Find out more here.

Tre. Charles.mov

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Live From Studio D Live From Studio DPerforming ArtsArts and Culture
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli

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