Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

Monday, April 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Rdmtion (Reggae) at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The Steel Wheels at Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/

Dance! University of New Hampshire Fiddle and Folk Club Contra Dance, Memorial Union Building, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~

~ Music: Pegasus Collective Caller: Annie Kidwell

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Alan Doyle at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~

The Steel Wheels at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turners Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://sheatheater.org/ ~

Wednesday, April 29 through Thursday, April 30, 20, 2026

FOLK+ (Folk Alliance International) Conference ~ ~ https://www.folk.org/folkplus/2026 ~ This is a free online annual conference. See website for details

Thursday, April 30, 2026

Genticorum at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Haley Heynderickx & Max Garcia Conover at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Madeleine Peyroux at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

The Steel Wheels at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ Doors 7pm / Show 8pm ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events/519230430334

John Perrault “Poetry, Song, Who Needs It?” at Wikkiam Fogg Public Library, Eliot ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.williamfogglibrary.org/calendar

The Mechanics at Silo Sessions, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandbutterfarm.com/events-calendar/2026/4/30/silo-sessions-wthe-mechanics

Friday, May 1, 2026

High Street Coffee House, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~

~ Feature: Andrew Bohrmann

Dar Williams at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Eileen Ivers concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Malvenn (traditional Balfolk trio from Montreal, Quebec, with harp, cello and clarinet) at Wilton Folk Cafe, 2nd Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ 7:30om ET ~

For information or to RSVP (recommended) contact Sandy at strumma@aol.com or (603) 654-1245

Bennett & Perkins Trio (Kathy Bennett, Thom Perkins, and Taylor Whiteside) at Majestic Theatre, 36 Main Street, Conway NH ~ 1pm ET ~

https://bennettandperkins.com/

Saturday, May 2, 2026

Francestown First Saturday Coffeehouse, Francestown NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Feature: Beverly Rush

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

The Tenderbellies at the Burnham Presents concert series in Lincoln.VT ~ Doors 7:00. Music: 7:30 ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ 802-349-3364 ~ The Tenderbellies have been recognized as one of Vermont’s finest, winning the “Seven Daisies” Award for Best Bluegrass Group in Vermont seven times in a row, a testament to their beloved place in their music scene.

Almost Olive from Music on Norway Pond, Stern-Atkins Barn, Hancock NH ~ 4:00 to 5:30 pm ET ~ https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events

Cosy Sheridan at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bronwynkeithhynes.com/shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/107782011 https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo with Sam Robbins and Halley Neal at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Adam Ezra Group at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Rochester Opera House, 31 Wakefield Street, Rochester, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Drank the Gold and Benny Bleu at Caffee Lena, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/

Lily Fitts at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ ~ https://www.3sarts.org/

Monday, May 4, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Dave Alvin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Brett Fennen at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ ~ https://www.3sarts.org/

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Dar Williams at The Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Louisana Calling with Sonny Landreth Band and the Iguanas at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Madeleine Peyroux at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Windborne at Crandall Public Library, Glenn’s Falls NY ~ 7pm ET ~

~ Free show!

Cristina Vane at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, May 8, 2026

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ https://www.anoncoffee.org/events-1/may-8 ~ Features: The Derek Burkins Trio, Bob and Sarah Amos, The Rough and Tumble

Sunapee Coffeehouse, Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH~ 7pm ET ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured Artist: Beverly Rush

Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Royal Arctic Institute at Tourists (“Sing for your slumber” ), 915 State Road, North Adams MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.singforyourslumber.com/

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore - Almost Acoustic Duo at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan Street,Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~

Madeleine Peyroux at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Windborne at historic courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem NY ~ 7pm ET ~

~ Free show!

Ric Andersen Acoustic Duo with Steve Addabbo at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jimmie Dale Gilmore at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ ~ https://www.3sarts.org/

Friday, May 8 through Saturday, May 9, 2026

Festival! Young Tradition Festival, Burlington VT ~ ~ https://www.vtfolklife.org/young-tradition-festival ~ Friday: 6:30-9:00 - Community Dance Party, featuring a variety of participatory dances taught by local artists. All ages welcome—try Nepali dance, square and contra dancing, and more! - Contois Auditorium ; Saturday: 7:00-9:30 - Evening Concert featuring L’Ensemble Trad Jeunesse, the Young Tradition Touring Group and the duo Alex Kehler & Nicholas Williams; 2:00-3:00 - Fam Jam! Join local musicians for a family friendly jam session! ; 10:00-1:00 - Student/Mentor Showcase at the Burlington Farmers Market;

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Billy Prine: Songs and stories of John Prine at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Martin Sexton at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Star Theatre, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Ani DiFranco with Valerie June and Sweet Petunia at State Theatre, Portland ME ~ doors: 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://statetheatreportland.com/calendar/ https://statetheatreportland.com/events/ani-difranco/

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at The Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Diamond Blues at Birdies!, 18 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://birdieskeene.com/eventschedule

Colin James, Matt Andersen, & Terra Lightfoot at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/tickets/

Joe Jencks with Artur Wachala at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Joe Jencks (Little Folks Series) at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Billy Prine (Songs and Stories of John Prine) at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sessa wuth Kolumbo at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Skidmore Songwriters at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Gary Louris of the Jayhawks at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, May 11, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

May Erlewine at Silo Sessions, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandbutterfarm.com/events-calendar/2026/5/12/live-concert-with-may-erlewine

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Jon Gorka at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, May 14, 2026

John Gorka concert at Monadnock Center, Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Shindell at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Abigail Lapel at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Elizabeth and the Catapult at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Dance! Third Friday Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Low Lily at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

The Mammals at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/374

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Elizabeth and Ben Anderson with Noah Fishman and Conor Hearn at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

House of Hamill at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 2026

Festival! The Thing in the Spring in downtown Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events ~ multi-genre festival. Friday show at Nova Arts, featuring performances by:Yasmin Williams, Delicate Steve, Emily A. Sprague, Big Blood, Dinger, and Jack in the Green

Saturday 5/16, featuring performances by Natural Information Society, Kalie Vandever, Cole Pulice, Gregory Uhlmann, Undertow Brass Band, Monadnock Music play Katie Semro, plus readings by John-Francis Quiñonez, Diannely Antigua, Jess Rizkallah, & Maya Williams.

Saturday at Colonial Theatre: Ghostface Killah, Sammus,

Sunday show at Nova Arts, featuring performances by:

Woods, Saintseneca, Thanya Iyer, Habitat, Nova One, Edsel Axle, and Mary Elizabeth Remington.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Montague Common Hall, 34 Main Street, Montague MA ~ 1:30-4:30pm pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Special ECD (English Country Dance) book release celebration at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman St, Greenfield, MA ~ 2:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Andromeda - Caller: Brad Foster. Join us for an afternoon workshop featuring dances from Trip to Provence, Susan and Rachel’s new book of English country dances and tunes, and then again for an evening dance party. Music for both events by Andromeda: Susan Kevra (clarinet), Jacqueline Schwab (piano), Rachel Bell (accordion). Calling by Brad Foster, joined in the evening by Susan Kevra. Sound by George Marshall. Schedule:

2:30–5 Afternoon workshop

7–10 Evening dance party

Cost: $15–25 sliding scale for each session

More info: Brad Foster, amherstenglish@gmail.com, FB event

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Adam Ezra Group at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Suitcase Junket at Children and the Arts Festival , Peterborough NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Exeter Town Hall, 9 Front Street, Exeter, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Tom Rush at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Andrew Duhon at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Gaslight Tinkers at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ ~

The NH Black Fly Band at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

John Gorka at Nextstage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Interlakes High School Auditorium, 1 Laker Lane, Meredith, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Kathleen Parks and Sway Wild at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, May 18, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Bruce Mandel at The Starving Artist Cafe, 40 Main Street, Lee MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://undiscovered.music/shows/247098

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open jam session at Rapscallion Brewery, Merrimack Valley Community Music School, 56 Island Street,Lawrence, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.mvmusicschool.org/ 617-604-9656

Cat Ckyde with Boy Golden at Billsville House Concert, Manchester VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Heather Maloney at Silo Sessions, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandbutterfarm.com/events-calendar/2026/5/21/live-concert-with-heather-maloney

Friday, May 22, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Calico - Caller: LIz Nelson

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunapee Coffeehouse, Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH~ 7pm ET ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured Artist: Cosy Sheridan

Beverly Rush at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music ~

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Dance! Special Fourth Sturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ with the Mean Lids and Stve Zakon

Mister Chris and Friends at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/mister-chris-friends

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dan Mangan and Matt Pond at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Monday, May 25, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Kate and Mary Caller :Graham

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Traverse (supergroup from Canada) at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Ishna (From Here to There) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance and Balfolk at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Eloise and Company Caller: Steve Zakon

Deep River Ramblers house concert at Deb’s House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location provided with ticket purchase.

Ruth Moody at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Voices 21C, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Portsmouth NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.stjohnsnh.org/concerts ~ VOICES 21C is an artists’ collective that is devoted to exercising the choral art in pursuit of human rights and justice, dedicated to a mission of global understanding through music.

Sunday, May 31, 2026

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Pinkerton Academy, Stockbridge Theater, 5 Pinkerton Street, Derry, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, June 1, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Amy Rebecca and Susan Caller Jill

Friday, June 5, 2026

Dance! Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparague Caller: George Marshall

Marisa Anderson with Footings at Nova Arts/Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/marisaanderson66

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Ben Folds at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/event/benfolds

Monday, June 8, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Karen, Lydia and Susan Caller: Kappy

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Judy Collins at the Chubb Theatre,, 41South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Friday, June 12, 2026

Ellis Paul at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Liz Longley at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Wood Brothers at the Chubb Theatre,, 41South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Carroll Sisters at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Southern Rail at Sanford-Springvale Historical Society, 505 Main St, Sanford ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.sanfordhistory.org/events/southern-rail

Celtic Storm at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Ellis Paul at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, June 14, 2026

David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Katie Dobbins at Averill House Vinyard, Brookline NH ~ ~

Monday, June 15, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Dance! Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival. lineup: Dirtyheads, Little Stranger, Mihali, Ghost Note, Magoo, Hyley Jane Band, Circles Around the Sun, Joe Russo’ds Almost Dead, Dogs in a Pile, Lotus, The Slip. Yonder Mountain String Band, Konika Moore and the Brown Eyed Bois, Caylin Costello, The Dixco Biscuits, Andy Frasco and the UN, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Super Sonic Shorties, Moontricks, Dizgo, Sqweru, Annie in the Water, and more...

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Biooker T, Jones at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Windborne at the Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Monday, June 22, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

James McMurtry at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ ~

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Windborne at Mariposa Museum of World Cultures, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026

Festival! Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~ ~

~ 2026 Performers: Holly Near , Garnet Rogers , Guy Davis , Bruce Molsky & Darol Anger, Crys Matthews , Jake Blount Band , Trout Fishing In America , Cantrip, Windborne , Joe Jencks , Christine Lavin , Andrew Wells-Oberegger, Reggie Harris , James Keelaghan , The Vox Hunters , Wild Asparagus, Medusa , Lutchinha , Skye Consort & Emma Björling , Connie Kaldor, Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman , Maria Zemantauski , Magpie, Tret Fure , Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen , John Kirk & Trish Miller, Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Cumming·Kuhar·Stickney , Paul Rosenberg, George Wilson , Alan Thomson , Stefan Amidon , Chris Koldewey , Sonny Ochs , Deirdre and Sean Murtha , Cate Clifford , John Dickson, Kathleen Hanley , Ron Gordon , Jake Thomas , Dirty Blue Shirts, The Great Groove Band , Roger the Jester , and more!

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Seldom Scene at Caffe Lena , 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Willy J. Laws At The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Monday, June 29, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Tab Benoit at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Darrell Scott at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, July 13, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Bill Kirchen at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunny War at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Tuesday, July 15, 2026 through Thursday, July 19, 2026

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~

~ lineu: Rhiannon Giddens and the Old Time Revue, The Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steeldrivers, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Darrell Scott String Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Della Mae, The Brothers Comatose, Amy Helm, East Nash Grass, Andy Falco and Travis Book, The Revelers, Darol Anger + Joe K. Walsh’s BLUR-GRASS, John Doyle, I Draw Slow, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff, Shelby Means, Le Vent du Nord, Dom Flemons and the Traveling Wildfires, The Pine Leaf Boys, Kaia Kater and Tray Wellington, The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Often Herd, The Faux Paws, The Sentimental Gentlemen, John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Level Best, George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, Farayi Malek, Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings, Henry Ferland, Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys, John Trish and Quickstep, The Burnett Sisters Band, J.M. Clifford, Jeff Horton Taylor Armerding and Bill Henry, Northern Lights Reunion, Gentlemen’s Gambit

Thursday, July 16, 2026

April Cushman and Shelly Fairchild at Cantin Room, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, July 17, 2026

The Fab Faux at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-fab-faux

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Matthew Logan Vasquez at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Le Vent du Nord at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Bob Dylan at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sentimental Gentlemen at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Monday, July 20, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Big Richard at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, July 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, 2026

Festival! Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~

~ multi-genre festival.

Friday, July 31, 2026

Balla Kouyate at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 1090 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

20th Anniversary Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html ~ features Carol Noonan, The Stone Mountain Band, and others

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Monday, August 3, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Christone Kingfish Ingram at Lowell Summer Music Series, Booarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ doors: 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/christone-kingfish-ingram

Larry McCray at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Monday, August 10, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

~

Thursday, August 13 through Sunday, August 16, 2026

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, I’m With Her, Railroad Earth, Noam Pickelny and Stuart Duncan, Dan Tymisnski Band, Lindsay Lou, Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman, Andrew Marlin String Band, Tony Trischka and Friends, Mountain Grass Unit, John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Dirk and Amelia Powell, Foghorn String Band, Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger, Tice and Terrell, Eli West, Cahalen Morrison, Christian Sedelmeyer, Yasmin Williams, Natalie and Brittany Haas, Jake Blount, M’Gonigle, The Cody Sisters, High Horse, The Green Mountain All Stars.

Friday, August 14, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

I’m With Her at The Music Hall,Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/agenda https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/?month=August-2026

Watchhouse at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/watchhouse

Saturday, August 15, 2026

I’m With Her at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/im-with-her-sing-me-alive-tour-2026/

Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Monday, August 17, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, August 24, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, August 28 through Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/under-the-oaks ~ GoldenOak,, The Ballroom Theives, Oshima Brothers, Alisa Amador, Heather Maloney, Caroline Cotter, High Tea, Randy Miles, Dee Parks and the Hornets

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~

~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing. Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Justin Levinson & Josh Glass and Marty Royle at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, August 31, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 4, 2026

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Kennedys at Deb’s House Harrisville NHNH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Monday, September 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Annual Banjo and Fiddle Contest, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Monday, September 14, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Monday, September 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, September 24, 2026

David Francey at Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Friday, September 25, 2026

Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Gordon Belsher and Cynthia MacLeod at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Monday, September 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 2, 2026

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy “Four on the Floor” at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Monday, October 5, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, October 9, 2026

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, October 12, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, October 16, 2026

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Lion Sisters at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, October 19, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/ https://stonechurchvt.com/

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Monday, October 26, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Monday, November 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, November 6, 2026

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Monday, November 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Monday, November 14, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammar and Jim Henry at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

