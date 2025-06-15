Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 6.15.25

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, June 16, 2025 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, June 16, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tom Smith, Betsy Small, and Ethan McBrien dinner/concert/spoken word combination at The Optimist Cafe, 16 Colls Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ reservations and information 603-593-5389 .

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jon Pousette-Dart Band with Alice Howe at The Iron Horse 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://alicehowe.com/

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jorma Kaukonen at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Shawn Colvin and Rodney Crowell at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, June 20, 2025

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance, First Parish UCC Chrch, East Derry NH ~ 7:15-10:30pm ET~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Steep Canyon Rangers at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Gaelic Storm at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Darlin’ Corey at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more…

[June 19-23] Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (June), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ d ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june ~ THURSDAY: Hosmer Mountain Boys (CT), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Blistered Fingers (ME), FRIDAY: Hemingway Brothers (ME), Cedar Ridge (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), SATURDAY: Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (PA), Hemingway Brothers (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rock Hearts (RI), The Gibson Brothers (NY), SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Festival! Mountain Jam Festival at Highmount NY ~ ~ https://www.jambase.com/festival/mountain-jam-2025 ~ Khruangbin, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Karina Rykman, Kitchen Dwellers, Upstate, Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Julien Baker, TORRES, Grace Bowers, Shane Guerrette, Goose moe. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs In A Pile, Mikaela Davis

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Alice Morris calls with music by Accentricity. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Crys Matthews at 5 Grove Street, North Conway, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdky0K5_CckwEmj-yuy15FaH94fQdc2fQ71vcg4276QtI7wig/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=106203618450176908110 ~RSVP soon… tickets are free, but space is limited.

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Patty Larkin at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/

Decatur Creek at Deering Concert Series, Town Bandstand, Deering NH ~6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Chris Trapper at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Festival! Cultural Crossroads Festival at The Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 2-9pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Genticorum, Side by Each, T Marie and Bayou JuJu, The Acadian Aces, Rob Sylvain’s Meme’ notebook

Tony Vacca (Outdoors) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.tonyvacca.com/

Dionne Warwick at the Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Steep Canyon Rangers at the Colonial Theatre, 85 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Summer Solstice Concert at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Alouette Iselin, Kim Wallach, and Heather Bower have been mainstays of our Nelson Winter Solstice party for years, presenting a program of original and traditional and sometimes just wacky seasonal music. Margaret Page Iselin completes the line up along with special guests Patty Blanchard, Grace Johnson & others (?). Please join us for this biannual celebration of the seasons and come celebrate the Summer Solstice, Fathers Day, the end of black fly season, St. John’s Day, the longest day of the year, Midsummer, Ivan Kupala night, Wianki, Jani, the shortest night of the year, the Red Sox or whatever floats your boat with a selection of music that only the Solstice Sisters could pull together!

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Dance! Barn/square dance. At Town Hall , Alexandria NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ 603-530-2724 ~ David Millstone calling, music by Jordan Tirrill-Wysocki and Sue Hunt. All ages welcome. Admission free thanks to the Alexandria Recreation Advisory Council. Donations gratefully accepted.

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Allman Betts Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/allmanbettsband/

Los Lobos at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Ward Hayden and the Outliers (Outdoors) at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/ see this URL for 2025 faculty: https://acadiatradfestival.org/2025-faculty/ The Acadia Festival of Traditional Music & Dance is a weeklong summer celebration of Acadian, Cape Breton, Irish, Québécois, Scottish and other Celtic-influenced traditions that contribute to the vibrant culture and authentic character of Downeast Maine. Founded in 2013 and newly reimagined in 2023, the Festival gathers world-class performers, students and community members together at the beautiful oceanfront campus of College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor for awe-inspiring nightly concerts and dances, as well as daily classes and workshops. Our flagship intensive program offers unparalleled instruction in Fiddle, Dance, Piano, Guitar, Flute, Community Song and much more. It’s more than a place to enjoy music and dance. It’s a place to learn, share ideas and connect with others. Students of all ability levels are welcome, and tickets to a wide selection of afternoon workshops and evening concerts are open to the public. Explore our website to learn more about who we are and the many ways you can join us!

Monday, June 23, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Green Sisters at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571490562440625/

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/

Decatur Creek at First Congregational Church, Wolfboro NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Susie Burke & Kent Allyn Concert on the Common, Hancock, NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/susie-burke-kent-allyn-hancock-nh/ ~ In the event of rain, concerts may be held in the Meeting House

Folksoul Duo at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy

Friday, June 27, 2025

Dance! 4th Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Contradance, Town Hall Auditorium, Milford NH ~ 7-9:10pm ET ~ https://milfordnhcontradance.org/ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064453639341 ~ Happy 102nd birthday Bob McQuillen

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Denmark Arts Center, Denmark ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.denmarkarts.org/calendar-of-events/hiroya-tsukamoto-june-27-at-7pm-2025

Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ Discount 2025 Festival Ticket pricing is available through Friday, June 6.2025 Performers: Martin & Eliza Carthy • Hubby Jenkins • Bon Débarras • The Klezmatics • Alasdair Fraser • Beppe Gambetta • Simon Chrisman & Nic Gareiss • Vanaver Caravan • Reggie Harris & Pat Wictor • The Clements Brothers • From China to Appalachia: Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer & Chao Tian • Sean Dagher • Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road • Rev. Robert Jones, Sr. • Christine Tassan & les Imposteures • Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen • Claudia Schmidt • Keith Murphy & The Band of Amber • Jamcrackers • Roy Book Binder • Magpie & Rolly Brown • Jeff Davis • Andy Cohen • Larry Hanks & Deborah Robins • Wendy Grossman • Wild Asparagus • Sycamore • Alexandra Deis-Lauby • George Wilson • Alan Thomson • Paul Rosenberg • John Dickson • Stefan Amidon • Chris Koldewey • Deirdre & Sean Murtha • Jake Thomas • Cate Clifford • Ron Gordon • The Great Groove Band • Dirty Blue Shirts • Roger the Jester • and more!

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com (860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. Blind Squirrel with Liz Nelson calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Tom Horsky

Catie Curtis with Connor Garvey at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Decatur Creek at First Congregational Church, Wolfboro NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Town Meeting at the Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm show 5:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Volkert Volkerz Album Release Party, at the Dublin Community Center – The DubHub- 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/10080933885272138/ 425-308-0091 Signup form for Volklore newsletter: http://eepurl.com/c8b-A9 ~ Album release singalong/concert celebrating “It’s Cocoa Time! Songs from the Seasons with Opa Volkert.” featuring Volkert Volkersz with special guests Beverly Rush, Scott Heron and Bruce & Paul Simpson. Admission is free.

Biriba Union at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

The Blind Boys of Alabama at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at House Concert, Belfast ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sites.google.com/view/bcechc/hiroya-tsukamoto

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Karla Bonoff at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Soggy Po’Boys at at Andres Institute of Art, 106 Route 13, Brookline NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/606044952269935/

Monday, June 30, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, July 4, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ tentative, check back closer to date

Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses at Dublin School , Dublin NH ~ 7:30-9pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-aurora-nealand-the-royal-roses-dublin-school-july-4-2025/

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Kruger Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, July 6, 2025Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. with Ils Sont Partis Band at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Monday, July 7, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Decatur Creek at Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, July 10, 2025

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Decatur Creek at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)

Friday, July 11, 2025

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tom Rush with Seth Glier at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Gavin Marengi, Rebecca Turmel, and Thomas Charles Clukey at BNH Stage 16 South Main Street, Concord NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Susan Sings with Tom Rousseau at 19 Main Street, Temple NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1024859585809719/

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com (860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. Calico with Mary Wesley calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10

Judy Collins (introduced by Kate of NHPR Folk) at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Goodnight Moonshine (Molly Venter of Red Molly and Eben Pariser of Roosevelt Dime) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/goodnight-moonshine-molly-venter-red-molly-and-eben-pariser-roosevelt-dime-071225

Marc Erelli at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Once an Outlaw with The Peacheaters at the Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm show 5:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

Jon Pousette-Dart Duo at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=461135~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&mdy=7/12/2025&

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025

Festival! Festival on the Green at Middlebury VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ Durham County Poets, Mathis, Gaëlle & Marc, Caitlin Canty, Ray Vega’s Afro-Caribbean Jazz Ensemble, New Orleans Jazz and Swing presented by the Middlebury Community Music Center, Ordinary Elephant, Honey & Soul, Ali McGuirk, Mathis Andersen Trio, Dobet Gnahoré, Buffalo Rose, Madaila, Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance

Monday, July 14, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Tickets available, Lineup: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Woody Platt, Del McCoury Band, California Honeydrops, Sam Bush Band, I’m With Her, Della Mae, Laurie Lewis and Alice Gerrard,, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, Henhouse Prowlers, Lindsay Lou, Noam Pikelny & Friends, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Cris Jacobs, Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen, JigJam, Mr Sun, Happy Traum Tribute, The Special Consensus, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, New Dangerfield, Campbell / Jensen, Larry & Joe, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, The Mammals, Tanasi, Compton & Newberry, Cécilia, Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals), Tony Furtado Trio, Le Winston Band, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Johnny & The Yooahoos, The Wilder Flower, The Jean-Baptiste Cardineau Show, Catfish in the Sky, The Litch Brothers, Pythagoras, High Horse, Rakish, I’m With Her

[July 17-20] Festival! Finger Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Trumansburg NY ~ ~ ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO, LUKAS NELSON, LUCIUS, CIMAFUNK, SIERRA HULL, DOBET GNAHORÉ, VIEUX FARKA TOURÉ, KEITH FRANK & THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND, THE BYRNE BROTHERS, JIM LAUDERDALE, THE STEEL WHEELS, JIMKATA, SALLY BABY’S SILVER DOLLARS, SAM FRIBUSH ORGAN TRIO, PRESTON FRANK & HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND, DRIFTWOOD, DESIRéE DAWSON, KEITH SECOLA & HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS, FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, SIHASIN, JONES BENALLY FAMILY DANCE TROUPE, CORTADITO, PRENDS COURAGE, WALTER MOUTON & THE SCOTT LOUISIANA PLAYBOYS, SINQUAH FAMILY DANCERS, CAMPBELL BROTHERS, SIM REDMOND BAND, UPSTATE, GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD, RICHIE AND ROSIE, GUNPOETS, MADDY WALSH & THE BLIND SPOTS, THE ROLLIN’ RUST, SINGTRECE & STONE COLD MIRACLE, TYLER WESTCOTT, EMPIRE KINGS, SUNK COAST, CAST IRON COWBOYS, VICIOUS FISHES, K.C. JONES, SHENXPLOSION, MOSAIC FOUNDATION, KIDBESS & THE MAGIC RING, MISS TESS, HANK ROBERTS, JENNIE LOWE STEARNS, KITESTRING, MICROBES, MOSTLY, JOHN SPECKER & HIS BAND, HEAVY BONE & THE GOOD TIME ZYDECO BAND, MOTHERWORT, NEW PLANETS, TENZIN CHOPAK, THE DART BROTHERS, DEAD SEA SWIRLS, ROSE & THE BROS, THE NOTORIOUS STRINGBUSTERS, THE MAKERS, RIC ROBERTSON, TREY BOUDREAUX, KEVIN WIMMER & BLUE EAGLE ZYDECO, UNIIT, DRANK THE GOLD, FALL CREEK BRASS BAND, YET TO BE GOLD, DEEP DIVE BIG BAND, GRADY GIRLS, JEB AND FRIENDS, SCUBA JERRY, NERY AREVALO, traonach, r.D.F, hal and pals, dead sea squirrels, ITHACA UNDERGROUND W/GLITTER SKULLS, THE FMS, EVIL SEX WITCH, NANCY BABICH, SUNDAY SONGWRITER CAFE W/COOKE FAMILY SINGERS & DAN ZUKERGOOD, BUBBA GEORGE STRINGBAND, grassroots chamber orchestra

Thursday, July 17, 2025

2024 Falcon Ridge Folk Festival "Most Wanted" Emerging Artists feat. Alex Radus, Tina Ross, & Louie Lou Louis downstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Merce Lemon and Renny Conti upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Welcome to Holland (Flamenco) at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Grace Potter at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Blame it on Sally at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Friday, July 18, 2025

Chinobay at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Dan & Faith sing for Veggies at Farmer’s Market, Hartland VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.danandfaith.com/

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ http://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Festival! 3rd Annual New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival, downtown New Bedford MA ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/540429158869176/ ~ Join us for our 3rd annual New Bedford Roots and Branches Festival. 100% Acoustic by and for the people!. We have expanded! 12 stages with more performances and visual art! Stay Tuned!

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/drew-ellie-holcomb/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 190 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

AJ Lee and Blue Summit at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Gold Dust Refugee at Gardener Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3380399955423695/

Jon Pousette-Dart Acoustic Duo at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Max Creek at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1950596338801964/?

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at the Green at Shelburne Museum, Shelburn VT ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Windborne at Shoreham VT ~ TBA ~ http://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts/

Monday, July 21, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at The Pines Theatre at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Jakes Xerxes Fussell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Sierra Hull at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Graham Nash at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Grove Street Band at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sods NY ~ ~ http://brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Mountain Highway (Appeared 2021), The Atkinson Family Band (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (Appeared 2022, 2023), The New Snip City (Appeared 2021), Lehigh Station (Appeared 2024), Dave Adkins and Mountain Soul (2025 will be their first appearance), Stone House Breakdown (2025 will be their first appearance)

Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ The California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Shadowgrass, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tommy Emmanuel, Fabio Mendez, Rob Ickes and Trey Henseley, Samuel Nalangira, Lone Pinon,Twisted Pine, Thompson the Fox, Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, Farayi Malek, Cold Chocolate, Springtide, Spencer and the Walrus, The Hazel Project, Breaking Strings, The Bagboys, Tricky Britches, and more...

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, [July 25-27 2025] Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org ~ Solas, Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, LOS RICOS featuring Sonia & Ismael, Yeison Landero, Bhangra Sensation Red Baraat, Cecilia, Crooked Road Revival, Red Baraat, and many more TBA.

Festival! Newport Folk Festival [ July 25-27] (SOLD OUT as o Feb 13, 2025) at Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ sign up on website for descriptions and performer list, or to get on waiting list. ~

Friday, July 25, 2025

Dance! 4th Friday Experienced Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Rosanne Cash at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com (860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. Hat Trick with David Eisenstadter calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Kota

Karen Mueller with Geoff Goodhue at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Mr. Strickland at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3380399955423695/

Ben Folds at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S

[July 26-27] Colburn Park Trad Music Festival at Upper Valley Music Center, First Congregational Church of Lebanon NH, Revels North Center for Traditional Music, & Colburn Park ~ Saturday: 9 am - 9 pm; Sunday: 9 am - 3 pm ~ Contact Jeremiah Mclain jeremiahmclane@gmail.com ~ Dive into the dynamic world of traditional music for a weekend of playing, learning, dancing, jamming, performance, and more. Upper Valley Music Center brings together some of the best traditional musicians in New England, all of whom are dedicated to keeping the tradition alive through performance and teaching. Saturday workshops will give participants a chance to immerse themselves in a specific musical tradition to learn tunes, practice ensemble playing skills, and perform together. Genres include Scottish, Irish, French, Quebecois, English, and New England. Within each group, faculty will teach tunes from the tradition by ear including melody and accompaniment. Instructors will coach each ensemble, exploring stylistic approaches within the tradition, and arranging a set for performance. Each group will have the opportunity to perform in an informal student concert Saturday evening, followed by a traditional dance with music from our faculty. Our Saturday workshops are open to everyone who wants to dive into learning and playing tunes together. All instruments are welcome, and tunes will be taught by ear. Participants should be able to play a few tunes on their instrument already, whether from the traditional world or other styles. Sunday will feature a variety of sessions highlighting the many talents of our faculty, including options for trad enthusiasts and newcomers. Examples include a harpers circle, Irish tune jam session, instrument petting zoo, traditional dancing, and song sharing. In addition to our core faculty, Sunday sessions also highlight our friends and partners including Revels North and Young Traditions VT. Sunday participants can pick and choose their path, dropping into multiple sessions or focusing on one area. The Sunday program will culminate with a concert featuring the festival faculty, open to the public. Faculty: : Jeremiah McLane: accordion, piano; Rachel Clemente: harp; Amy Cann: fiddle, piano; Carol Compton: piano, accordion, recorders; Liz Faiella: fiddle; Dan Faiella: guitar

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Fabiola Mendez on the lawn at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~

Monday, July 28, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellauditorium.com/event/lyle-lovett-and-his-large-band/lowell-memorial-auditorium/

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Trio at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Off the Cuff at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Friday, August 1, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49 High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Darlingside at Park Theatre, Jaffrey, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, August 2, 2025

First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 6-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/events/

Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

The Green Sisters at Gardner Summer Concert Series, Monument Park, Gardner MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3380399955423695/

Sam Gleaves at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.samgleaves.com/

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 3:45pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Monday, August 4, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Tatoo at Summer Concerts on the Common, 13 Temleton Highway, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 7-8:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/610759138626494/

Friday, August 8, 2025

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Wood Brothers at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-wood-brothers

Friday, August 8 through Sunday August 10, 2025

Festival! Solarfest at Brandon VT ~ ~ https://solarfest.org/festival-information/ ~ https://acousticmusicscene.com/2025/05/17/solarfest-songwriter-showcase-applications-due-june-1/ ~ performer listings here: https://solarfest.org/music-stage/

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Dance! Muskeg Music Summer Contradance Series at East Thetford Pavillion (by Cedar Circle Farm) , East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ Bill Shepard BirdVermont@gmail.com (860) 912-0377 ~ LIVE MUSIC, all steps will be taught and called . Beginners and singles *always* welcome. 7:10 pm Walk-through for new dancers. River Road with Nils Fredland calling. Wear - comfortable, loose-fitting clothing in layers - smooth-soled, low-heeled shoes work best. Bring - water to drink, and potluck snacks for the break We’ll have contras, a circle dance, maybe a square dance, and always two waltzes. Folks often change partners after each dance. Admission: $15 - cash, please , sixteen and under - $10

Wayne Long and Aretha Faye at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Decatur Creek at Old Home Days, New Hampton NH ~ 11:30am to 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam on the Lawn at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sierra Hull at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/sierra-hull https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bonnie Prince Billy with Tash Dorji upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, August 11, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Community Open Mic with Bruce Marshall at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 https://brucemarshall.com/

Thursday, August 14, 2025

King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1138055581357405/

Mariana Iranzi (famly show) at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/kids

Keith Murphy & Becky Tracy Concert on the Common, Hancock, NH ~ 6--7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/keith-murphy-becky-tracy-hancock-nh/

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Paul Klemperer and Band – World of Rhythm - at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 5:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

The Steel Drivers with Charlie Chronopoulos at the Range, Mason NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Noah Guthrie at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Monday, August 18, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Kissing Other PPL, featuring Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Maple Tree-O at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

August 21 through August 24, 2025

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)

SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

[AUG 22-23] Festival! The 7th Annual Arcadia Folk Festival at Mass Audubon Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton, MA ~ https://www.arcadiafolkfest.com/ ~ Red Baraat, Jerron Paxton, Little Roots, and Old Hat Stringband, join Josh Ritter, Amy Helm, Steve Poltz, Rachel Baiman, Cloudbelly, Viv & Riley, Betty Soo & more!

Friday, August 22, 2025

Iris Dement at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Beg, Steal or Borrow at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 http://www.begstealorborrowvt.com/

Devon Allman’s Blues Summit at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

The Traveling Willburys Revue at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Judy Collins at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=477093~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&mdy=8/23/2025&

Irish Festival at the Palace Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/events/nh-irish-festival-2025/ ~ The Spain Brothers, Ronan Tynan, Screaming Orphans, Mick McAuley, Eileen Ivers, Kate McNally MC

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band at Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

The Neave Trio at the Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Ruthie Foster at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Monday, August 25, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Walden Witham at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare ~ Bring lunch, folding chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concert will be cancelled.

Friday, August 29, 2025

Indigo Girls and Melissa Ethridge at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ doors: 6pm show: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Duke Robillard at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025

Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet

Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Della Mae at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Keene Music Festival, Main Street, Keen NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1212774490385735/ ~ multi-genre festival.

Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)

Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestoen RI ~ ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/ ~ Little Feat, Trampled by Turtles, Blackberry Smoke, Molly Tuttle, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, Asleep at the Wheel, Steve Earle, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel, Donna the Buffalo, Mountain Grass Unit, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, New Breed Brass Band, The Last Revel, Johnny Mullenax, Adam Ezra Group, Joe Louis Walker Big Band, Della Mae, Two Runner, The Revelers, JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Griffin William Sherry, Funky Dawgz Brass Band, TAE & The Neighborly, Copilot, The Free Label, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, Sneezy, Balfa Toujours, Balfa Toujours, Bruce Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots, Wayne Singleton, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, The Knickerbocker All Stars

Festival! Crooked River Gathering 2025, Hiram ME ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2116795895495133/

Sunday, August 31, 2025

David Wax Museum at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Monday, September 1, 2025

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Friday, September 5, 2025

Jocelyn Petit and Ellen Gira at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddle https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Skye Consort & Emma Björling at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Judy Collins at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Bread and Puppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Session Americana at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Duquette at Averill House Vineyard, 21 Averill Road, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1893623481037269/1893623487703935/

Friday, September 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Chris Smither at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Folksoul at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ 1:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ address in ticket email

Dar Williams at The Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://aomtheatre.com/aom_event/dar-williams/

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, September 19, 2025

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Loudon Wainwright III and Chris Smither at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Patty Larking and Lucy Kaplansky at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm. ET ~ Music by Here on the Hill. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

STEVE SUFFETT, PAT LAMANNA and RICHARD MATTOCKS at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.stevesuffet.com/ http://patlamanna.com/

Will Dailey at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Kate Taylor at Jonathan’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

NHPR Block Party at NHPR parking lot, Concord NH ~ details and timing TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show ~ Will include a contra dance!

Sunday, September 21, 2025

Celtic Thunder at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Wednesdy, September 24, 2025

The Harp Twins at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts, Columbia NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://gnwca.org/

Friday, September 26, 2025

Eileen Ivers at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Vieux Farka Touré at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Festival! Central Massachusetts Irish Festival at Community Park, Winchendon MA ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.centralmassirishfestival.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3500722230233628/ ~ Devri, The Pourmen, Slainte

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Luke Bulla and Michael Daves at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5, 2025

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/django-by-the-sea-festival-2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Jon Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 3, 2025

Taylor Ashton at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, October 5, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Friday, October 10, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Ruthie Foster at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/series/live/

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 11, 2025

Arts in The Park, Rollins Park, Concord NH ~ 10am-3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/996882228879661/996899122211305/

Monday, October 13, 2025

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, October 17, 2025

Nora Brown at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Reggie Harris at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://reggieharrismusic.com/

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Maia Sharp & Catie Curtis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Del McCoury Band at Groton Hill Performing Arts, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/bela-fleck-edmar-castaneda-antonio-sanchez-trio/

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, November 6, 2025

David Francey at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 7, 2025

Damn Tall Buildings at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Wilcox at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas atBNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Friday, November 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Banish Misfortune at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

Thursday, November 20, 2025

Alice Howe at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https:alicehowe.com/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1383641959461374/

Friday, November 21, 2025

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ ~ SOLD OUT as of March 28, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, November 23, 2025

NHPR Folk Potluck ~ place and time TBA ~ https://www.nhpr.org/inside-nhpr/2025-06-04/from-studio-to-stage-celebrating-30-years-of-kate-mcnally-and-the-folk-show

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Carrie and Michael Kline at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folktalk.org/

Sunday, December 7, 2025

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, December 11, 2025

Unsung Heroes Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, December 12, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

The Screaming Orphans at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Sunday, December 14, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Saturday, March 21, 2026

The Secret Chord (songs of Leonard Cohen) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://thesecretchord.band/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebrtion at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/