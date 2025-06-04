From studio to stage: Celebrating 30 years of The Folk Show with Kate McNally

For 30 years, Kate McNally has guided listeners through the past, present, and future of folk music every Sunday evening on The Folk Show. With her warm voice, encyclopedic knowledge, and deep love for the genre, Kate has become a beloved figure in New Hampshire’s folk music community.

In celebration of this auspicious anniversary, NHPR is excited to bring The Folk Show out of the studio and into the spotlight with a series of special live events—hosted by none other than Kate herself.

These events are a celebration of folk music’s enduring spirit and the community it creates—something Kate McNally has cultivated every Sunday evening since 1995. Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to the genre, this is your chance to celebrate the music you love with fellow NHPR Folkies.

Mark your calendar and join us for a season of live folk music and celebrations around the Granite State:

Leah Todd Lin Come celebrate with Kate McNally and NHPR at a live event near you in 2025!

Judy Collins at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem, July 12 — A true folk legend returns to New Hampshire! Kate McNally will host this unforgettable evening with Judy Collins at one of the state’s most iconic venues.

Irish Festival at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, August 23 — Celebrate the rich traditions of Celtic folk with live performances, culture, and community, hosted by Kate as part of the Irish Festival’s biggest year yet.

NHPR Block Party in Concord, Saturday, September 20 — Celebrate public radio and local music with us in at our studios (our parking lot, actually) in Concord! This year, we’re thrilled to partner with the Monadnock Folklore Society to bring a live contra dance to the block party—featuring traditional music, dancing, and good old-fashioned fun.

NHPR Potluck – A Folk Gathering, location to be announced, November 23 — Bring a dish, share a story, and enjoy an evening of intimate performances and conversations with Kate and special musical guests.

Join us—and bring your love of the folk.