Cosmically Curious: The supernova that changed astronomy forever

In this edition of Cosmically Cosmically, host Patrick McNameeKing sits down with St. Anselm College astronomer Nicole Gugliucci to chat about a moment in history that changed astronomy forever.

In late 1572, long before the invention of the telescope, sky-watchers looking up at the night sky saw something impossible: a blazing new star where nothing had existed before.

While many viewed it as a fleeting omen, Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe was completely captivated by it, and his reaction forever altered our understanding of the universe.

https://heasarc.gsfc.nasa.gov/ SNR 1572 (Tycho) Supernova

What is a Supernova?

When asked to break down what was happening in the sky back in 1572, Gugliucci explains it in straightforward terms:

"A supernova is a category of a star that has gone 'boom' somehow — has exploded somehow. There's two types. One is massive stars exploding at the end of their life. The type that Tycho Brahe observed was called a white dwarf supernova."

In a white dwarf supernova (known today as a Type Ia supernova), a dense stellar remnant pulls material from a neighboring star.

"It's a stellar remnant left over from a star like our Sun that has mass piling up onto it until it can't hold anymore. And that ignites and blows up," Gugliucci said.

Why this single 'new star' shattered the old cosmos

In the 16th century, astronomers were still trying to separate science from older mystical traditions. As Gugliucci notes, Tycho "was already doing astronomy as well as astrology, as well as alchemy and all the other sort of sciency things at the time."

So why does this particular astronomer get a famous supernova named after him?

Before 1572, standard Western philosophy taught that the realm of stars was perfect, fixed, and unchangeable. Tycho's careful measurements proved that this "new star" was far out in the celestial sphere — proving the heavens were dynamic.

That single realization sparked a domino effect across scientific history.

"It got him so much more interested in astronomy that he built bigger and better observatories after this to make observational astronomy," Gugliucci said. "So it was Tycho Brahe's observations of planets specifically that were passed down to Johannes Kepler, who figured out how the planets move in the solar system, which bolstered the Sun-centric model of the universe."

Ultimately, that massive shift from an Earth-centered to a Sun-centered cosmos happened in large part because of Tycho's meticulous tracking — a lifelong passion sparked by a single exploding star.

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