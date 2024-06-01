© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Match Alert: Your gift will be matched when you support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.
Arts & Culture
Check This Out

Check This Out: Inci Atrek & 'Holiday Country'

By Rachel Barenbaum
Published June 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT

Inci Atrek is the author of the brand new novel "Holiday Country," set on a gorgeous Turkish coast. It's a coming-of-age story between a mother, Meltem, and her daughter Ada, exploring how decisions affect entire generations.

The two spend summers returning to Malta's homeland, Turkey, where they vacation in a small, sun-soaked beach town. In winter they return to California, where Ada was born and where they live with her father.

The novel is set almost entirely in Turkey over the course of one summer and brims with lush descriptions of the Aegean coast.

Ada's connection to both countries is as fleeting as the seasons. No matter how hard Ada may try to be American or Turkish, something is always lost in translation.

Check this Out features lively conversations with up and coming authors, and serves as a platform for diverse voices and stories to be heard. NHPR and The Howe Library are proud to be able to bring these conversations into your homes and headphones.

Tags
Check This Out NHPR Books
Rachel Barenbaum
Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels <b>Atomic Anna</b><i>&nbsp;</i>and <b>A Bend in the Stars</b><i>.&nbsp;</i>She<i>&nbsp;</i>is a prolific writer and reviewer. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, Harper’s Bazaar, and more.
See stories by Rachel Barenbaum
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.