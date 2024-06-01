Check This Out: Inci Atrek & 'Holiday Country'

Inci Atrek is the author of the brand new novel "Holiday Country," set on a gorgeous Turkish coast. It's a coming-of-age story between a mother, Meltem, and her daughter Ada, exploring how decisions affect entire generations.

The two spend summers returning to Malta's homeland, Turkey, where they vacation in a small, sun-soaked beach town. In winter they return to California, where Ada was born and where they live with her father.

The novel is set almost entirely in Turkey over the course of one summer and brims with lush descriptions of the Aegean coast.

Ada's connection to both countries is as fleeting as the seasons. No matter how hard Ada may try to be American or Turkish, something is always lost in translation.

