You Asked, We Answered: What's The Deal With That Missile In Warren?

During an infamous 13-day stretch in October 1962, Americans faced the prospect of imminent nuclear war with the Soviet Union. We talk with "Above & Beyond" co-author Michael Tougias about the pilots of the U.S. U-2 spy program and how President John F. Kennedy used the intelligence gained from the U-2 spy program to negotiate with the Soviet Union.
A recent book by Benn Steil re-examines this massive effort to revive post-World War II Europe and thwart the influence of the Soviet Union, seen as the next ideological threat on the world stage. The author explores how echoes of those struggles are heard in today's debates, including how best to handle Russia.
Seventy years ago, President Harry Truman laid out his vision for U.S. foreign policy in a speech that became known as "The Truman Doctrine." It marked the start of the Cold War, with the U.S. assuming a role as a global leader. A straight-talker with little political experience, Truman is sometimes compared to President Trump. But Trump's doctrine of "America First" marks a departure from previous foreign policy. We examine the events leading up to Truman's speech, it's influence on U.S. foreign policy, nationalism, and global involvement.