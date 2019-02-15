Related Program: 
Word of Mouth

You Asked, We Answered: What's The Deal With That Missile In Warren?

By 31 minutes ago
  • Casey Bisson

Every town seems to have one. A obelisk. A cannon. A guy on a horse. But one New Hampshire town has something a little different.

Producer Asher Brown brings us the story of the missile in Warren as part of our Only in New Hampshire series. 

Listen to the story:

Tags: 
missile
Only in NH
Warren
cold war
monument

Related Content

Above & Beyond: JFK and the U-2 Cold War Spy Mission

By The Exchange Oct 5, 2018

During an infamous 13-day stretch in October 1962, Americans faced the prospect of imminent nuclear war with the Soviet Union. We talk with "Above & Beyond" co-author Michael Tougias about the pilots of the U.S. U-2 spy program and how President John F. Kennedy used the intelligence gained from the U-2 spy program to negotiate with the Soviet Union.

The Marshall Plan: Dawn Of The Cold War

By The Exchange May 2, 2018
U.S. Embassy The Hague

A recent book by Benn Steil re-examines this massive effort to revive post-World War II Europe and thwart the influence of the Soviet Union, seen as the next ideological threat on the world stage.  The author explores how echoes of those struggles are heard in today's debates, including how best to handle Russia.

U.S. Foreign Policy and the Truman Doctrine

By The Exchange Apr 3, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Seventy years ago, President Harry Truman laid out his vision for U.S.  foreign policy in a speech that became known as "The Truman Doctrine."  It marked the start of the Cold War, with the U.S. assuming a role as a global leader. A straight-talker with little political experience, Truman is sometimes compared to President Trump. But Trump's doctrine of "America First" marks a departure from previous foreign policy.  We examine the events leading up to Truman's speech, it's influence on U.S. foreign policy, nationalism, and global involvement.