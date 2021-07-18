-
Every town seems to have one. A obelisk. A cannon. A guy on a horse. But one New Hampshire town has something a little different.Producer Asher Brown…
-
During an infamous 13-day stretch in October 1962, Americans faced the prospect of imminent nuclear war with the Soviet Union. We talk with "Above &…
-
A recent book by Benn Steil re-examines this massive effort to revive post-World War II Europe and thwart the influence of the Soviet Union, seen as the…
-
Seventy years ago, President Harry Truman laid out his vision for U.S. foreign policy in a speech that became known as "The Truman Doctrine." It marked…
-
Earlier this year, an aspiring Czech politician traveled to a piece of disputed land wedged between Serbia and Croatia , stuck a flag in the earth and…
-
In Ukraine, tensions are growing. More forces are massing around the Crimean peninsula of the country, threats of war keep getting louder and allies of…
-
The Cold War might be over but the two former enemies are hardly on warm terms. Sore points for the U.S. include Russia’s shielding of NSA-leaker Edward…
-
U.S. ties with Russia have always been complicated, but recently they have heated up even more. Disputes over how to approach the war in Syria, Russia’s…