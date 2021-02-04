Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 5, 2021

Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to jettison a problematic sign-up website for scheduling for second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The state reports that 110,000 N.H. residents have gotten the first vaccine shot, but many are struggling with a federal website to register for the second vaccination. Sununu says the state is working to create their own registration system. House Bill 20 aims to set-up a school choice program that some are calling the most sweeping such legislation in the country. We talk to the newest member of the State Board of Education. The state of Nevada takes steps to challenge New Hampshire’s first in the nation primary status. And we consider whether we should root for or against Tom Brady in the Superbowl.





GUESTS:

Sarah Gibson - NHPR Reporter.

- NHPR Reporter. Dante Scala - Professor of political science with the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

- Professor of political science with the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. Ryan Terrell - newest member of the State Board of Education.

- newest member of the State Board of Education. Nancy West - Executive editor of InDepthNH.org, a news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

- Executive editor of InDepthNH.org, a news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism. Nicole Yang - Boston Globe reporter.

Sarah Gibson has been reporting on the school choice issue. Nevada jockeys to be first on presidential primary calendar.

