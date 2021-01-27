Your Guide To Coronavirus Vaccines In New Hampshire

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in New Hampshire in mid-December, with the Moderna vaccine arriving soon after — marking a turning point, but not the end, of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the state and the country continue the monumental effort of immunizing people, here are answers to some questions you might have about the vaccine.

Note: We update this post regularly — bookmark it and check back.

For the latest data on COVID-19 in New Hampshire — including how many people are being vaccinated, case numbers, and hospitalizations, visit our COVID-19 data tracker.

What is NH’s vaccine distribution plan?

The state is administering the vaccine in six different phases, laid out in the graphic below:

Phase 1A (vaccine administration to this group has begun): health care workers, first responders and people associated with long-term care settings

(vaccine administration to this group has begun): health care workers, first responders and people associated with long-term care settings Phase 1B (began on Jan. 26): people with significant medical conditions that leave them more vulnerable to the coronavirus, all adults over the age of 65, staff and residents of IDD facilities, corrections officers and prison staff

(began on Jan. 26): people with significant medical conditions that leave them more vulnerable to the coronavirus, all adults over the age of 65, staff and residents of IDD facilities, corrections officers and prison staff Phase 2A (March - May): K-12 school staff, and childcare staff

(March May): K-12 school staff, and childcare staff Phase 2B (March - May): adults between 50 - 64 years old

(March May): adults between 50 64 years old Phase 3A (May and beyond): those under the age of 50 who have moderate risk factors related to COVID-19

(May and beyond): those under the age of 50 who have moderate risk factors related to COVID-19 Phase 3B (May and beyond): everyone who has not already been vaccinated

Who is eligible to get the vaccine right now?

Any New Hampshire resident aged 65 and older is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, residents under 65 who have two or more serious medical conditions are also now eligible. The state has released a list of qualifying conditions, seen below:

Some members of group 1A are still receiving the vaccine, including some residents and staff of long-term care facilities who are getting vaccinated through a partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also reaching out to disproportionately impacted communities, mainly in Manchester and Nashua. 10% of the state’s vaccine supply has been allocated for these communities. The state offers more information about its equity plan here.

How can I register?

If you are in Phase 1A or 1B, you can register for the vaccine now at www.vaccines.nh.gov. The site also offers tools to help you determine which group you are in and whether you are eligible. Those without a computer or internet access can call 2-1-1 to register for a vaccine.

For those using the website, it is a 2-step process. After entering basic information on the state’s webpage, respondents will then get a confirmation email from the CDC that will include a link to schedule an appointment in VAMS, the federal Vaccine Administration Management System. The state says users will receive a confirmation email within 3-5 days, though some users have reportedly received the email even faster. (Check your spam folder!)

Somewhere between 12-24 hours before your scheduled appointment time, you will receive a reminder email with pre-screening questions. If you do not have access to a computer, this questionnaire can also be filled out at the vaccination site.

If you have any questions, call 2-1-1 to access the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 hotline.

Can I register with my spouse, partner or other family member?

Yes, if both you and your family member are eligible to receive the vaccine in the current phase. If you register for a vaccine appointment with a spouse or other family member, you will receive one confirmation email. Then, you need only schedule one appointment, and arrive together at your selected vaccination location.

What if I registered, but I’m not sure if it worked?

If you registered to receive a coronavirus vaccine through www.vaccines.nh.gov and do not receive a confirmation email after 5 days, the state encourages you to call 2-1-1 for assistance.

Where are vaccinations happening?

With vaccines in limited supply, the state is currently administering vaccines at a limited number of locations around the state. These sites include:

Nashua High School South

Londonderry Park & Ride – Exit 4

Hooksett: SNHU

Exeter: Exeter High School

Dover: C&J Trucking

Tamworth: DMV – Route 16

Littleton: Littleton Armory

Plymouth: Plymouth Armory

Laconia: Lakes Region Community College

Concord: Steeplegate Mall

Lebanon: Lebanon Armory

Claremont: River Valley Community College

Keene: Keene State College

Other sites may be added. Medical providers including physicians and pharmacies may also administer vaccinations to the public at some point in the future.

The new coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses. How will the state keep track of second doses?

After receiving a first dose, people will receive an email from VAMS that will allow them to schedule the second dose. VAMS is recording which version of the vaccine people received, to ensure the appropriate second dose is administered.

People who aren’t able to schedule their second dose online can ask to make their second dose appointment at their vaccination site as they receive their first dose.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are administered at least 21 days apart, while Moderna’s version are administered at least 28 days apart.

What if my second appointment is more than 21 or 28 days after my first?

According to the CDC, second doses “should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” however “there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose.”

The CDC currently recommends the second dose of both versions be administered no later than 42 days (6 weeks) after the first, as there is “limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window.”

Some recipients of their first doses in New Hampshire have been unable to schedule a second appointment within that recommended window. The state says it is aware of the scheduling issue, and will soon release more appointment dates for people scheduling their second dose.

Does the state have a documentation process for people who have gotten the vaccine?

When you receive your first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, you will receive a card indicating the date you received your first shot and which vaccine you recieved (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna). That information is also recorded on VAMS for use by healthcare professionals.

Is the vaccine safe?

The FDA found “no specific safety concerns” with Pfizer’s vaccine in people ages 16 and over, and an analysis found it to be 95 percent effective. The Moderna vaccine, found to be 94 to 95 percent effective in people 18 and over, was also given a favorable safety profile by the FDA.

Serious reactions were rare, but there are some minor side effects like redness at the injection site, fatigue and headaches. People getting vaccinated generally wait at the site for 15 minutes or so to make sure there are no serious side effects.

Hospitals, community groups and long-term care facilities say they’ve been holding Q&A sessions and kicking off educational campaigns to help build trust in the vaccine.

Is the vaccine immediately effective in people?

No, the vaccine does not provide immediate protection from COVID-19. However, the FDA reports that the Pfizer-made vaccine does begin to provide protection for some recipients about 10 days after the initial dose, according to data released by the agency. The second dose, delivered at least 21 days after the first dose, boosts immunity above 90 percent and is highly recommended.

Public health experts are still studying new COVID-19 variants that have recently been detected around the world and whether there are impacts on vaccine efficacy. At a press conference on Jan. 27, state health officials said emerging COVID-19 variants have not yet been detected in New Hampshire.