Walgreens To Be A Vaccination Site, With N.H. Appointments Made Through State System

Credit Anthony92931/ Wikimedia Commons

Up to 3,400 residents per week will soon be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at Walgreens pharmacy locations around New Hampshire.

Your Guide To Coronavirus Vaccines in New Hampshire

Rather than book appointments directly with Walgreens, however, the state said it will target residents who currently have long wait times for appointments already scheduled at state-run clinics, and give them the opportunity to take an earlier slot.

“We are going to start kind of at the back of the list, those that are furthest out, and start directly one-on-one calling them and rescheduling them, to go get their vaccine at a much earlier date, and using Walgreens as our partner to administer that,” Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday during a press conference. 

The pharmacy chain operates more than 30 locations statewide, including in the North Country, Seacoast and western regions. 

The vaccine doses are coming directly from the federal government through its own contracts with Walgreens, and do not impact the state’s own supply of vaccines.

Las primeras dosis de la vacuna Pfizer/BioNTech contra el COVID-19 llegaron a New Hampshire a mediados de diciembre, con la vacuna de Moderna llegando un poco después -- lo cual fue un punto de inflexión, pero no el final, de la pandemia del COVID-19. Mientras el estado y el país continúan el desafío monumental de inmunizar a las personas, a continuación encuentra las respuestas a algunas preguntas que puedes tener sobre la vacuna. 