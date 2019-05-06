USS California Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The USS California has arrived for scheduled maintenance at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

The Virginia-class attack submarine traveled up the Piscataqua River to the shipyard on Sunday. It'll undergo system upgrades and maintenance in coming months.

The nuclear-powered submarine, which is homeported in Groton, Connecticut, traveled 42,000 nautical miles on its last tour that wrapped up in the fall.

The submarine has crew of 15 officers and 115 enlisted personnel. It's the seventh Navy ship — and the first submarine — to be named for the Golden State.

 

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

