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The Brook’s next big bet: Casino expansion, housing, and more in Seabrook

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
The Brook casino and sports book in Seabrook, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The Brook casino and sports book in Seabrook, New Hampshire. (Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR)

This story was originally produced by the SeacoastOnline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

With its 24,000‑square‑foot expansion and renovation nearing completion, The Brook’s leadership believes the venue is poised to cement its status as a destination in New Hampshire’s growing charitable gaming scene.

Eureka Casino Resort, a Nevada‑based company, purchased the 90,000‑square‑foot Seabrook Greyhound Park and its 75 adjoining acres in early 2019 for nearly $5.8 million, announcing plans to overhaul the aging former dog track into the region’s premier entertainment and gaming hub.

Video poker at The Brook casino and sports book in Seabrook, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Video poker at The Brook casino and sports book in Seabrook, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The facility had opened to large crowds in 1973, but after New Hampshire banned live dog racing in 2010 and as New England’s gambling options expanded— including the arrival of Encore Boston Harbor in 2019— the once‑busy Route 107 property had fallen into decline.

Over the past seven years, The Brook has undergone a sweeping transformation under chief operating officer Andre Carrier. The rebrand included a major remodel, a new name, and the tagline “Live, Free, Play.” Today, The Brook offers table games, poker, a sportsbook, historic horse racing, and — since last year — video lottery‑style slot machines. It also remains New Hampshire’s only off‑track betting and simulcast venue for horse and dog racing worldwide.

Continue reading this SeacoastOnline story here.

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NH News GamblingCasinosSeabrook
Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
See stories by Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
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